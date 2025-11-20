The poet delivered a multilingual performance at the G20 Social Summit, touching on South African experiences and identity

The moment stood out for its cultural depth, language blend and strong delivery that connected with many viewers

Mzansi peeps responded on social media with pride and admiration as the clip spread quickly online

South Africans appreciated the poet’s multilingual performance, celebrating how she highlighted the country’s culture and identity on a global platform.

A South African praise poet delivered a powerful multilingual performance that showcased cultural identity. Image: @ntombhiyamutsonga

Source: TikTok

A moving performance by a South African praise poet impressed viewers after TikTok user @ntombhiyamutsonga posted a video of her reciting a multilingual piece at the G20 Social Summit. The video was shared on 19 November 2025, showing the poet performing confidently on stage just days before the main summit itself. She delivered a powerful poem that blended Xitsonga, Afrikaans, English, isiZulu and Sesotho, creating a striking expression of South African identity. The moment was recorded indoors with a full audience, and you can hear people applauding in the background as her words touched on the daily realities, struggles and beauty of South Africa. She mentioned that the performance was her offering at the summit and expressed gratitude for her talent.

The G20 Social Summit, which runs ahead of the main G20 gathering, focuses on community issues, inclusivity, social progress and the voices of ordinary citizens. Her performance fit perfectly into that space, as she used storytelling and cultural language to highlight the spirit of South Africa. The poem covered themes that many locals relate to, including resilience and national pride. Her ability to switch between languages so seamlessly added depth, making the performance stand out, especially as it represented the multilingual identity for which the country is known.

Cultural performance attracts strong reaction

Within a day, the video posted by user @ntombhiyamutsonga gained strong engagement from South Africans who were excited to see local culture represented on such a global stage. It circulated widely across TikTok feeds as users shared it, saved it and stitched it to express their admiration. The combination of her delivery, the crowd response and the summit setting kept people replaying the clip. Many said it captured the emotional weight of what it means to be South African and brought pride to those watching from home.

The overall reaction was overwhelmingly positive as people celebrated her confidence, her voice and her embrace of Xitsonga culture. Others appreciated the mix of languages and how beautifully she brought together different parts of the nation. Her presence at the G20 Social Summit made many viewers feel represented and proud, especially seeing someone speak powerfully about South Africa on an international platform.

A screenshot showing the G20 Social Summit clip that sparked positive engagement online. Image: @ntombhiyamutsonga

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Rosana said:

"Halalaaaa, Xikwembu Xi lo yi chulula kunene nyiko laaa. 🥰🙏 Translation: Congratulations, God has truly poured out this gift."

The chosen one said:

"I am a PWD under visual impairment, yes, but I'm innovative, an innovative entrepreneur. ❤️💃"

tsakeriwachauke said:

"God bless you, Sesi and lift you higher and higher."

N'wa KT said:

"Aaaaa vonaaa. 🔥🤌 We are proud of you, girl."

Ubisimandla said:

"Congratulations, Sesy, we are proud of you"

Lulama Mabulwana said:

"Oh yes. 🤭♥️ My role model. 💃🥰"

Amukelani said:

"As always, you represent us exceptionally, so congratulations, my sister. ❤️✌️"

Vibe Season said:

"Swi luva hi leswi. 🌹 Translation: This is what we love."

Check out the TikTok video below:

