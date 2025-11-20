The United States of America has made a U-turn on its decision about the Group of 20 World Leaders' Summit

Donald Trump previously maintained that no official would attend because South Africa was behaving badly

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that the event would go ahead in Johannesburg even without the USA

The USA has reportedly ended its boycott of the G20 in South Africa. Image: Sean Rayford/ Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - The United States of America will participate in the upcoming Group of 20 World Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg.

That’s according to SABC News, which confirmed that the USA has broken its boycott of the event, which will take place at the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg from 22 – 23 November 2025.

US President Donald Trump previously stated that no one from his delegation would be attending the event, claiming that the country was behaving badly and persecuting a certain section of the population.

US ends G20 boycott

The SABC’s Sophie Mokoena confirmed that, according to sources, the US would rejoin summit discussions, adding that it was unclear how this would happen. At this stage, it is unknown whether the US will dispatch a member of the embassy in South Africa to the event or have another representative attend.

The US are set to take over the presidency of the G20 from South Africa, but questions were raised as to how this would happen if no official attended. President Cyril Ramaphosa also maintained that the G20 would go ahead with or without the American delegation.

Ramaphosa provides update on situation

The president also shared a video on his X account in which he confirmed that the government received notice from the US about participating in one shape, form, or the other, about participating in the summit.

The president, who could not stop smiling, indicated that discussions were ongoing about the country's participation in the event.

The US will not attend the G20 Summit

Following the president's announcement, the US government moved quickly to dispel the notion that its officials would attend. According to Newzroom Afrika journalist Ziyanda Ngcobo, only the Chargé d'Affaires, Marc D. Dillard, would attend.

