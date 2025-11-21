American economist Professor Jeffrey Sachs criticised United States President Donald Trump's refusal to attend the G20 Summit

Trump also announced that no delegation will be sent to attend the Summit in Johannesburg due to tensions between the two countries

South Africans weighed in and also slammed Donald Trump, accusing him of spreading false allegations of white genocide in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — United States economist Professor Jeffrey Sachs has questioned United States President Donald Trump's decision not to attend the G20 Summit in Johannesburg on 22 and 23 November 2025.

Sachs spoke in Johannesburg on 21 November and accused Trump of having a four-year-old's mentality and is throwing a tantrum. He said the tantrum is because the world does not need a king or emperor. Sachs remarked that Trump would attend the G20 as one of 21 heads of state and leaders, and he does not want that.

United States of America and G20

The United States of America's protest against attending the G20 Summit is the result of the tensions between the two countries. Trump has accused the South African government of white genocide and seizing white South Africans' farms. The United States' Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced in February 2025 that he would not attend the G20 Summit.

Donald Trump recently reiterated the United States of America's position when he said that no official would be attending the G20 on behalf of the American government. He said that Afrikaners were being killed and their farms were taken. Trump also said that he was eager to host the G20 Summit in the United States. Trump had initially said in September that Vice President JD Vance would attend, but he changed his mind.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commented on X and joined Sachs in slamming Trump.

TheNameIs4bidden said:

"It's professors like Jeffrey Sachs, John Mearsheimer, and Richard Wolff that Trump needs to listen to, especially with the decline of the dollar."

Olwethu Mtati said:

"I can't wait to see the latest Trump rants."

Maropeng Mathopo said:

"The honesty in Jeffrey. He's been saying this for years."

Nevin Msoon said:

"This is one of the few prominent intellectuals from the US who speaks facts and knows world affairs."

Mpho Lephondo said:

"This is a learned American who is an independent thinker. Not all these who idolise Trump at the expense of their own country."

