Ebrahim Rasool was questioned by Piers Morgan about his comments on United States President Donald Trump

Rasool, the former South African ambassador to the US, accused Trump of “mobilising supremacism

South Africans weighed in on Rasool's interview with Morgan and his comments about the US leader

Ebrahim Rasool doubled down on his comments about Donald Trump during an interview with Piers Morgan. Image: Books For Africa/ Flickr

Source: UGC

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

Ebrahim Rasool has doubled down on his previous stance that Donald Trump was “mobilising a supremacism”.

Rasool, who was the former South African ambassador to the United States, was expelled for his comments about the US President.

Rasool’s expulsion exacerbated the already-strained relationship between the US and South Africa. Tensions were fraught after South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice, and Trump claimed that terrible things were happening in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Rasool discusses expulsion from the USA

During an interview with Piers Morgan on 20 November 2025, the former ambassador was asked to share his thoughts about his expulsion and comments.

The 63-year-old didn’t retract his statement, saying there was no other explanation for Trump’s actions.

“I stand by it, because what else explains why he would accuse South Africa of a white genocide?” Rasool said.

Rasool added that Trump doubled down on his comments, asking what other motive the US President could have for his ‘mobilising white anxiety’.

Piers Morgan questioned Ebrahim Rasool about his Donald Trump comments. Image: @piersmorgan

Source: Twitter

Rasool also added that Trump was exporting black and brown people from the US, but importing white Afrikaners.

“The point that I am making is that there is no rational explanation, except that there is an instinct at play, and I called it a supremacist instinct.

“I think I am being proven right.”

His statement then sparked a back-and-forth between him and Morgan about whether Trump was a white supremacist.

You can watch the interview below.

What you need to know about Rasool's expulsion

South Africans are divided by Rasool’s comments

Social media users were divided by Rasool’s comments, with some criticising him and others praising him.

Those in support of Rasool:

Kanye McKay asked:

“Why should he have regrets for calling a spade, a spade? That's his view.”

Sapi Maile Dk stated:

“I salute Rasool for having guts. Telling the truth like it is.”

Muji Saaj Padia Bhayat added:

“He called a spade a spade. I agree with him.”

Saud Abrahams added:

“He was 100% spot on.”

Those who criticised Rasool:

Juile Smith asked:

“Well, if the EFF can sing Kill the Boer, why can't Trump say what he says?”

Gavin Topham stated:

“We just lost our invite to the next G20 Summit. Guess who is in charge of that summit?”

Mteteleli Mrwetyana said:

“The less he speaks, the better.”

Garth Powell added:

“How embarrassing that an ambassador gets kicked out of a country. But then again, it’s not like he did anything while on holiday in the US anyway.”

Ramaphosa considers Afrikaners for ambassador role

In April, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa was looking for a replacement for Ebrahim Rasool.

The president identified four Afrikaners who could fill the vacant post and ease tensions with the US.

With Trump showing sympathy for Afrikaners, Ramaphosa was reportedly considering hiring one.

Source: Briefly News