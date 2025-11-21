Ebrahim Rasool Doubles Down On Calling Donald Trump A White Supremacist, Sparking Division Online
- Ebrahim Rasool was questioned by Piers Morgan about his comments on United States President Donald Trump
- Rasool, the former South African ambassador to the US, accused Trump of “mobilising supremacism
- South Africans weighed in on Rasool's interview with Morgan and his comments about the US leader
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
Ebrahim Rasool has doubled down on his previous stance that Donald Trump was “mobilising a supremacism”.
Rasool, who was the former South African ambassador to the United States, was expelled for his comments about the US President.
Rasool’s expulsion exacerbated the already-strained relationship between the US and South Africa. Tensions were fraught after South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice, and Trump claimed that terrible things were happening in the country.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Rasool discusses expulsion from the USA
During an interview with Piers Morgan on 20 November 2025, the former ambassador was asked to share his thoughts about his expulsion and comments.
The 63-year-old didn’t retract his statement, saying there was no other explanation for Trump’s actions.
“I stand by it, because what else explains why he would accuse South Africa of a white genocide?” Rasool said.
Rasool added that Trump doubled down on his comments, asking what other motive the US President could have for his ‘mobilising white anxiety’.
Rasool also added that Trump was exporting black and brown people from the US, but importing white Afrikaners.
“The point that I am making is that there is no rational explanation, except that there is an instinct at play, and I called it a supremacist instinct.
“I think I am being proven right.”
His statement then sparked a back-and-forth between him and Morgan about whether Trump was a white supremacist.
You can watch the interview below.
What you need to know about Rasool's expulsion
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expelled South Africa's ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool.
- Lamola was dismayed by the US government’s process of expelling Ambassador Rasool.
- Rasool spoke out about what happened in the United States and defended his words.
- Rasool also said he was unbothered by Rubio’s reasons for dismissing him.
- Ramaphosa appointed Mcebisi Jonas as his Special Envoy to the United States.
South Africans are divided by Rasool’s comments
Social media users were divided by Rasool’s comments, with some criticising him and others praising him.
Those in support of Rasool:
Kanye McKay asked:
“Why should he have regrets for calling a spade, a spade? That's his view.”
Sapi Maile Dk stated:
“I salute Rasool for having guts. Telling the truth like it is.”
Muji Saaj Padia Bhayat added:
“He called a spade a spade. I agree with him.”
Shepherd Bushiri sparks debate with claims that Floyd Shivambu’s mother is one of his church leaders
Saud Abrahams added:
“He was 100% spot on.”
Those who criticised Rasool:
Juile Smith asked:
“Well, if the EFF can sing Kill the Boer, why can't Trump say what he says?”
Gavin Topham stated:
“We just lost our invite to the next G20 Summit. Guess who is in charge of that summit?”
Mteteleli Mrwetyana said:
“The less he speaks, the better.”
Garth Powell added:
“How embarrassing that an ambassador gets kicked out of a country. But then again, it’s not like he did anything while on holiday in the US anyway.”
Ramaphosa considers Afrikaners for ambassador role
In April, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa was looking for a replacement for Ebrahim Rasool.
The president identified four Afrikaners who could fill the vacant post and ease tensions with the US.
With Trump showing sympathy for Afrikaners, Ramaphosa was reportedly considering hiring one.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za