The Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola, weighed in on the expulsion of South Africa's ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool

The United States' Secretary of State Marco Rubio, announced on X that Rasool was persona non grata, accusing him of being a race-baiting politician who hated Donald Trump

Lamola said that Rasool was at an advanced stage to prepare an envoy to repair the relations between the two nations

Ronald Lamola said the expulsion of Ebrahim Rasool was unfortunate. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola, bemoaned Ebrahim Rasool's expulsion from the United States of America on 14 March 2025. the USA's Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, announced his expulsion on X.

What did Lamola say?

According to SABC News, Lamola spoke in Moretele in the North West on 15 March and weighed in on Rubi's sudden and unexpected move. Lamola said it was a regrettable and unprecedented incident He said in normal diplomatic relations it would have been necessary to engage Rasool on his comments and take it from there. He said diplomatic protocols must be followed ensure he returns home smoothly.

Lamola also remarked that Rasool was at an advanced stage to prepare for an envoy from the South Afrivangovernment to address the relations between the two countries. He believes, however, that the relationships between the US and SA is beneficial, strategic and must be maintained. He said the issues thatboth nations have must be discussed behind closed doors where the South African government can raise its concerns too. He said the lines of diplomatic engagements remain open.

What happened to Rasool?

In a move considered surprising, Rubio announced on X that Rasool is no longer welcome in the United States. He slammed him and accused him of hating President Donald Trump and the United States of America. He further railed against him and called him a race-baiting politician.

Rubio's expulsion of Rasool follows a spate of actions the United States government has taken against South Africa. This includes foreign aid cuts and an executive order calling on Afrikaners to resettle in the US as refugees.

Ronald Lamola said the government will continue reaching out to the US government. Image: Phill Magakoe/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Diplomatic relations between the US and SA

Briefly News wrote an article in February which provided a breakdown of how relations between Trump and the South African government soured

wrote an article in February which provided a breakdown of how relations between Trump and the South African government soured Trump also accused the government of taking land from Afrikaners and offered them an olive branch when he signed an Executive Order to resettle them as refugees

The US Embassy recently announced that Afrikaner farmers should apply for citizenship and reiterated claims that the government is forcefully taking land from Afrikaners

South Africans roast government

Netizens roasted the government and Lamola's statements.

Collin Sandile Kansas Khathi said:

"Busy preparing an envoy whist the president is engaged in mudslinging with the US president and embracing and inviting Zelenskyy who's rwcwntlt been in an altrcation on live television with the US president."

Tony Davis said:

"I guess this is one of those political and unexplained platitudes politicians roll out when they have nothing better to say."

Lindah Celeh said:

"South Africa is currently leaderless, and it's shocking that the ANC government has allowed such corruption and incompetence to take hold."

Themba Moya said:

"This current leadership is a disaster."

Mazibisa Shepherd Sindiso said:

"SA must develop a spine."

