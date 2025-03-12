The City of Johannesburg has proposed that the name of Nikkel Crescent in Eldorado Park be renamed to Nathaniel Julies Crescent after Nathaniel Julies

Julies was shot and killed by members of the South African Police Service in 2020, sparking anger and fury

The city has opened consultations for the public to comment, and South Africans wanted to know how much it would cost taxpayers

A street in Eldorado Park could be named after Nathaniel Julies. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The City of Johannesburg's proposal to rename an Eldorado Park streetafter theslain Nathaniel Julies has elicited mixed reactions. South Afrians wanted to know how much the name change would cost taxpayers.

What happened to Nathaniel Julies?

Nathaniel Julies was a 16-year-old boy with Down Syndrome who died after the police fatally shot him in 2020. Initial reports stated that the police were reportedly engaged in a gunfight with gang members, and Julies was caught in the crossfire. However, community members alleged that the police shot Julies at close range after questioning him.

His death sparked widespread fury, and community members embarked on protests, which became violent, as they called for those who were responsible for his death to face the might of the law. The officers involved in the incident were charged with murder.

Coty of Joburg's proposal

According to TimesLIVE, the city has invited the public to comment and consult on the renaming of public places and streets in Westbury and Eldorado Park. The Don Mattera Foundation proposed that the Westbury Recreation Centre be renamed after him. The public has been given until 31 March to submit public comments. The City invited community members and stakeholders to comment through its arts, culture and heritage directorate.

Johannesburg wants to rename an Eldos street after Nathaniel Julies. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previous name changes

The City of Johannesburg in 2018 began the process of renaming William Nichol Drive after the late struggle veteran, Dr Winnie Madikizela Mandela. It was officially renamed Winnie Mandela Drive in 2023.

The City of Johannesburg also proposed in 2021 that part of the Central Business District be renamed after the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. The former mayor of Johannesburg, Dr Mpho Phalatse, said the City was considering the idea of renaming the area surrounding the St Mary's Cathedral after him. The cathedral was where he served during the apartheid era.

What did South Africans say about the name change?

Some South Africans who commented on TimesLIVE's Facebook page shared their views.

Patrice Mgcabho Mahlalela said:

"We didn't forget."

Pasman Jonas Vis said:

"They can rename. I don't have a problem. But how much will it cost taxpayers?"

Kubuesele Melupe said:

"What a lovely boy, and may his soul rest in peace."

Leonard Nyandoro Muzunze asked:

"Are the police officers still on trial, or were they convicted and sentenced?"

City of Johannesburg proposes Sandton Drive name change

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the City of Johannesburg proposed that Sandton Drive be renamed to Leila Khaled Drive. Many South Africans rejected the idea.

The city proposed in November 2024. Leila Khaled is an ex-Palestinian militant who was known for hijacking two planes in the 60s and 70s. The city admitted that she made no meaningful contribution to Johannesburg's development.

