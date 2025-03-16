South Africa's outgoing Ambassador to the United States Ebrahim Rasool has spoken up about the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's decision to expel him

He said the country would survive this moment and called for continued effort to engage with the United States' administration

Rasool was expelled after Rubioo accused him of being a race-baiting politician who hates the United States and its president

Ebrahim Rasool was all smiles despite being expelled from Washington. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Ebrahim Rasool, South Africa's outgoing ambassador to the United States whom Secretary of State Marco Rubio expelled, was not disturbed by the decision and said he had been through worse. He called for the government to continue paving a way to engage Donald Trump's administration.

What did Rasool say?

According to SABC News, Rasool spoke a day after he was expelled from Washington on 14 March 2025. Rasool has been given until 21 March to leave the country. He said the government should continue its momentum in repairing relations with the United States government in the face of growing diplomatic tensions. Rasool also said the country would survive this tumultuous period.

What happened to Rasool?

Rasool was unexpectedly expelled from the country after Rubio slammed him on X. He accused him of being a race-baiting politician after some remarks he made during a webinar hosted by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.

The Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola noted with dismay his expulsion and said proper diplomatic procedures were not followed. He remarked that Rasool was paving a way for a special envoy from the South African government which was expected to meet with Donald Trump to discuss the diplomatic tensions.

Marco Rubio called Ebrahim Rasool a race-baiting politician. Image: Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the US and SA

Tensions between the two countries increased after Donald Trump accused the government of stealing land from Afrikaners and signing an Executive Order granting them refugee status

South Africans welcomed Rubio's decision to pull out of the upcoming G20 summit, which will be held in November 2025

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the door to engage Trump maturely is open, and he would not engage in mud-slinging

Netizens share their opinions

South Africans commenting on SABC News' Facebook page saluted Rasool.

Zee Ali said:

"We are proud of you, Mr Rasool. You spoke up for the people who are being oppressed, and America just wants to control everyone."

Keegan Mlumiso said:

"Come back home, leader."

Suzan Homu said:

"Come back home, Rasool. South Africa is behind you. America is not heaven."

Johrine Lochner said:

"There are 53 other African countries where Rasool can be the SA ambassador."

Thamsanqa Gumede said:

"I'm proud to share citizenship with you, sir. You are a man of honour."

Kundani Nephalama said:

"You deserve a heroes' welcome."

EFF calls Trump grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters weighed in on Rasool's expulsion. The party slammed the United States government and Trump.

The Red Berets recalled when former US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety in 2022 alleged that South Africa was arming Russia for its war with Ukraine. The party then called Trump the grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

