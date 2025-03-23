Netizens Debate Ebrahim Rasool’s Warm Return to South Africa
- The outgoing Ambassador to the United States Ebrahim Rasool touched down in South Africa on 23 March 2025
- This was after the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expelled him from the country and accused him of hating the US and its president
- South Africans welcomed him in song and dance, but some South Africans online were disappointed in the reception
CAPE TOWN — A week after outgoing ambassador to the United States Ebrahim Rasool was expelled by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on 15 March 2023, Rasool returned to the country on 23 March to a warm welcome.
When did Rasool return?
Rasool made landfall at the Cape Town International Airport after his expulsion from the United States of America. Eyewitness News posted videos of his return on its @ewnreporter X account. South Africans throng Rasool and sing struggle songs while he makes his way through the airport. The South African Police Service forms a barricade around him.
Watch the X video here:
What's the latest with Rasool?
Rasool is expected to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa after he was expelled and shown the door. He was in good spirits shortly after he was expelled and said that the country would overcome the challenge posed by his expulsion.
Political parties and society have been divided over the US's decision to expel him. Some have hailed Rasool and called him brave for standing up to the United States and Trump's alleged white supremacy. On the other hand, some political parties, including the Democratic Alliance, blasted him and said he shot himself in the foot.
What you need to know about Ebrahim Rasool
- The International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola said Rasool's expulsion was unfortunate as he was meant to pave a path for a South African delegate to the United States Government
- The Economic Freedom Fighters fiercely slammed the US government and Trump and compared the United States Head of State to the leader of the supremacist group, the Ku Klux Klan
- Rasool was not negatively affected by the expulsion and noted that the country would overcome the diplomatic challenges between the two countries
- President Cyril Ramaphosa's foreign policy stance came under fire after Rasool's exit, and political analysts strongly criticised him
- Ramaphosa warned political parties not to provoke the United States intentionally when celebrating Rasool's return
South Africans comment
Netizens discussed his return on X.
Lynett Engelbrecht said:
"A hero's welcome!"
MDL said:
"Ibrahim Rasool will go down in history as one of the few ambassadors to confront racism even if it's done by the most powerful president on earth. He deserves this hero's welcome."
SociaLIESm said:
"The blind cheering the blind."
Just Carl said:
"This paid crowd will all gather at KFC after Rasool has left for their Streetwise One and pap."
Lionnell Khanyile said:
"Money bought this episode."
