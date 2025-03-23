The outgoing Ambassador to the United States Ebrahim Rasool touched down in South Africa on 23 March 2025

This was after the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expelled him from the country and accused him of hating the US and its president

South Africans welcomed him in song and dance, but some South Africans online were disappointed in the reception

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Ebrahim Rasool has returned to the US. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN — A week after outgoing ambassador to the United States Ebrahim Rasool was expelled by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on 15 March 2023, Rasool returned to the country on 23 March to a warm welcome.

When did Rasool return?

Rasool made landfall at the Cape Town International Airport after his expulsion from the United States of America. Eyewitness News posted videos of his return on its @ewnreporter X account. South Africans throng Rasool and sing struggle songs while he makes his way through the airport. The South African Police Service forms a barricade around him.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the X video here:

What's the latest with Rasool?

Rasool is expected to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa after he was expelled and shown the door. He was in good spirits shortly after he was expelled and said that the country would overcome the challenge posed by his expulsion.

Political parties and society have been divided over the US's decision to expel him. Some have hailed Rasool and called him brave for standing up to the United States and Trump's alleged white supremacy. On the other hand, some political parties, including the Democratic Alliance, blasted him and said he shot himself in the foot.

Ebrahim Rasool is in Cape Town. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Ebrahim Rasool

South Africans comment

Netizens discussed his return on X.

Lynett Engelbrecht said:

"A hero's welcome!"

MDL said:

"Ibrahim Rasool will go down in history as one of the few ambassadors to confront racism even if it's done by the most powerful president on earth. He deserves this hero's welcome."

SociaLIESm said:

"The blind cheering the blind."

Just Carl said:

"This paid crowd will all gather at KFC after Rasool has left for their Streetwise One and pap."

Lionnell Khanyile said:

"Money bought this episode."

South Africans unhappy after US State Department slams government

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the US State Department revealed that the country's diplomatic tensions with South Africa stem from the country's relationship with Russia and Iran.

The Department's spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the relationship with the BRICS+ allies is not in the best interests of the US or the world. Netizens were displeased.

"Lol, they don't care about the land thing. They are using it as a mask for the real issue they have, which is Israel," Eshley thuto Ngomane said.

Source: Briefly News