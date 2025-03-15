The Economic Freedom Fighters weighed in after the United States' Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, expelled South Africa's ambassador Ebrahim Rasool

Rubio announced on X that Rasool was a persona non grata, accusing him of being a race-baiting politician

In response, the EFF slammed United Staes president donald Trump and called him the Ku Klux Klan's grand wizard

JOHANNESBSURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have spoken up after USA Secretary of State Marco Rubio expelled South Africa's ambassador Ebrahim Rasool on 14 March 2025. The EFF slammed the United States president Donald Trump.

What did the EFF say?

In a statement the Red Berets posted on their @EFFSouthAfrica X account, the party pointed out that the United States was in the process of appointing an alleged race-baiter, Joel Pollak, as the US's ambassador to South Africa. The EFF recalled statements made by the US's former ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety. In 2022, Brigety claimed that a Russian ship had docked in Simon's Town in the Western Cape. It then allegedly loaded weapons and ammunition to support Russia's war against Ukraine.

The party pointed out that when Brigety's allegations were proven false, the South African government did not expel him but continued to have relations with the country. The party then called Trump the grand wizard of the white supremacist group, the Ku Klux Klan.

"The EFF agrees with the characterisation given by ambassador Rasool that the American president is the grand wizard of a global ku klux klan dressed up as Make America Great Again (MAGA). It is therefore not surprising to see the resurgence of right-wing groups in South Africa, emboldened by their newfound master and saviour of the white race," the party said.

EFF calls on Ramaphosa

The party then called on President Cyril Ramaphosa not to be bullied by Trump. He said the White House's objective was to pressurise the South African government not to implement the National Health Insurance, the Expropriation Bill and the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act.

Read the X statement here:

What you need to know about the EFF and the US

The Economic Freedom Fighters condemned Donald Trump's executive order granting Afrikaners refugee status and said those who took Trump's offer must have their citizenship revoked

The party's leader, Julius Malema, responded to calls from Elon Musk, who said that Malema should be branded an international criminal

The party said Afriforum and Solidarity should be declared terrorists for lobbying for support from the United States government

South Africans weigh in

Nrtiens commenting on the tweet shared their views.

Thuso VanZyl said:

"This kind of strong language should have been coming from the ANC. But the cowards are too scared to talk tough against the orange clown, Donald Trump."

Thoama Makubalo said:

"It's time we South Africans unite and not force the rainbow nation to deal wth people with nefarious reasons who will never accept and assimilate the majority of people."

Malumz said:

"This one was written by the CIC himself. I can read in his words."

HP said:

"There's an agenda being pushed against Mzansi. It's all hands on deck now."

Oscar said:

"The statement I've been waiting for."

