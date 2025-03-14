A woman from the Zion Christian Church, also known as the ZCC, shared that she travelled to the United Kingdom

The ZCC was headed by Engenas Lekganyane, who claimed leadership of the church following his father's death

While in London, the woman saw iconic monuments such as the Palace of Westminister, Big Ben, and the London Eye

A member of the ZCC took a trip to the United Kingdom. Images: Andrew Aitchison / Getty Images, @lady.given / TikTok

Source: UGC

Everyone deserves a break to enjoy themselves and see what the world has to offer. A woman from the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) recently took that opportunity with both hands, travelling to the United Kingdom for a well-deserved vacation.

Living it up in the UK

Taking to her TikTok account, app user Lady Mpho Given Nemukula (who seems to be an avid traveller, having been to the UAE and France) shared that she was in London.

In the clip, the ZCC member enjoyed the views of iconic monuments such as Big Ben, the London Eye, and the Palace of Westminister (the meeting place of the Parliament of the United Kingdom), all while standing above the River Thames.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While Lady didn't share the reason for her stay, she received greetings from South African ZCC members, who flooded her comment section with "kgotsong."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

The ZCC in a nutshell

The local information hub South African Online History explains that the Zion Christian Church was established in 1924 by Engenas Lekganyane, but was founded by his father in 1910. He claimed leadership of the church after his father's passing.

Oxford Reference states that the ZCC was established by defecting members of the Zion Apostolic Church (ZAC) and the Zion Apostolic Faith Mission (ZAFM).

South African Online History also notes that the ZCC, which took its name from biblical references, was initially based in Thabakgone and later moved to its current headquarters, Moria, Limpopo, after experiencing clashes with the chief.

According to Oxford Reference, following Engenas's death, Edward Lekganyane took over in 1949. His younger brother Joseph Lekganyane created a smaller group called St Engenas ZCC. While the ZCC is known as the 'star' church, the latter is referred to as the 'dove' church.

In 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Dr Bishop Engenas Lekganyane commemorated Easter at the St Engenas Zion Christian Church in Moria. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

In the 1990s, the ZCC became the largest and fastest-growing African independent church with an estimated average of six million members, who wear badges to proudly represent their denomination.

It is also stated that ZCC leaders sometimes clash with traditional healers, popularly known as sangomas.

"Despite occasional conflicts, the ZCC respects traditional African religious beliefs, especially those concerning the power of the ancestors to intercede on behalf of humans."

4 Other stories relating to the ZCC

In another article, Briefly News reported about a beautiful ZCC bride who was praised for honouring the church's badge with a modest wedding gown.

reported about a beautiful ZCC bride who was praised for honouring the church's badge with a modest wedding gown. A young woman roasted her boyfriend's church shoes as he packed them away. Social media users chimed in with hilarious comments.

Last year, South African radio personality Lerato Kganyago received major criticism from some online users after she attended a ZCC conference wearing makeup.

A Mzansi man faced backlash from internet users after they found him disrespecting a ZCC bishop's photo. They demanded he show consideration for other people's religions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News