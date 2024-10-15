A beautiful ZCC bride wowed Mzansi with her elegant white wedding, as captured in a TikTok video

The video shows the happy couple proudly wearing their ZCC badges, visuals from the celebrations

But it was the makoti who stole the show, rocking a dignified look in her doek and long-sleeved gown that honoured church traditions

A couple's wedding earned social media user's respect. Image: @joyva25

Source: TikTok

Mzansi loves a good wedding, but this ZCC bride’s white wedding? It’s on another level!

A TikTok video posted by @joyva25 gave us all a front-row seat to the joyous occasion. People can’t stop talking about how elegant and dignified the bride looked.

A bride with grace

The bride, proudly wearing her ZCC badge, kept it classy in a long-sleeved white gown that perfectly covered her shoulders, in line with church rules.

She also rocked a stylish white doek, making her look deeply respectful of her faith. The venue was beautifully decorated, and the food looked delicious, but all eyes were on the bride as she glided through her big day with grace.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praise ZCC bride

Viewers couldn’t get enough of the makoti's style! The comments section is buzzing with praise and applause.

See some reactions below:

@Tumaiza🇿🇦 said:

"It's the first time, I see the bride respect the church badge with her doek and covering her shoulders. Beautiful. 💐💐"

@Mpho_Mk0 wrote:

"Everything is beautiful, moaparo wa makoti ke wa mosione ka nnete. 💯💯"

@CandyBeautyEmporium mentioned:

"Beautiful wedding monyadi wa mosione o apara so. 💯💯💯 Not badge ka short sleeve dress. 👗"

@Thaps.Manyaka commented:

"Am in love with everything here❤️❤️❤️❤️congratulations to the beautiful couple. 💃💃💃"

@Deekay stated:

"Makoti wa go chaba Modimo. May God bless your family."

@Bridgetteledikwa shared:

"I can watch makoti the whole day without even being bored. Everything is perfect."

@Lelos posted:

"This is proper, very stunning. May God bless your marriage. 🙏💞🙏"

@Nomsa_sekuba added:

"Masione a makgonthe a go hlompha molao wa kereke. 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

ZCC makoti slays dance steps

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a mesmerising dance performance by a ZCC bride in an extravagant wedding dress captured hearts across Mzansi.

The fairy-tale moment during the wedding reception displays the bride's radiant happiness, and smooth dance moves next to her hubby.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News