“Masione a Makgonthe”: ZCC Bride Praised for Honouring Church Badge With Modest Wedding Gown in Clip
- A beautiful ZCC bride wowed Mzansi with her elegant white wedding, as captured in a TikTok video
- The video shows the happy couple proudly wearing their ZCC badges, visuals from the celebrations
- But it was the makoti who stole the show, rocking a dignified look in her doek and long-sleeved gown that honoured church traditions
Mzansi loves a good wedding, but this ZCC bride’s white wedding? It’s on another level!
A TikTok video posted by @joyva25 gave us all a front-row seat to the joyous occasion. People can’t stop talking about how elegant and dignified the bride looked.
A bride with grace
The bride, proudly wearing her ZCC badge, kept it classy in a long-sleeved white gown that perfectly covered her shoulders, in line with church rules.
She also rocked a stylish white doek, making her look deeply respectful of her faith. The venue was beautifully decorated, and the food looked delicious, but all eyes were on the bride as she glided through her big day with grace.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi praise ZCC bride
Viewers couldn’t get enough of the makoti's style! The comments section is buzzing with praise and applause.
See some reactions below:
@Tumaiza🇿🇦 said:
"It's the first time, I see the bride respect the church badge with her doek and covering her shoulders. Beautiful. 💐💐"
@Mpho_Mk0 wrote:
"Everything is beautiful, moaparo wa makoti ke wa mosione ka nnete. 💯💯"
@CandyBeautyEmporium mentioned:
"Beautiful wedding monyadi wa mosione o apara so. 💯💯💯 Not badge ka short sleeve dress. 👗"
@Thaps.Manyaka commented:
"Am in love with everything here❤️❤️❤️❤️congratulations to the beautiful couple. 💃💃💃"
@Deekay stated:
"Makoti wa go chaba Modimo. May God bless your family."
@Bridgetteledikwa shared:
"I can watch makoti the whole day without even being bored. Everything is perfect."
@Lelos posted:
"This is proper, very stunning. May God bless your marriage. 🙏💞🙏"
@Nomsa_sekuba added:
"Masione a makgonthe a go hlompha molao wa kereke. 🥰🥰🥰🥰"
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za