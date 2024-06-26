A Mzansi woman has been candid about her struggles with unemployment over the years

The woman has now celebrated having been employed after four years of waiting

Her TikTok followers congratulated the woman and hope that one day it will be them who get saved from the tiresome waiting game

A woman on TikTok thanked God for finally being employed.

A Mzansi woman who had been unemployed for four years thanks God for her miracle jib. Image: @life_with_zarnelle

Source: TikTok

The South African unemployment rate is embarrassingly high.

South Africa’s unemployment rate

It is no secret that South Africa has struggled for many years with the high unemployment rate in the country. The country's embarrassing unemployment rate also includes graduates fresh from university.

Many struggle with essential survival tools as they are stuck at a dead end when it comes to making a living for themselves. Many South African citizens complain about the unemployment rate daily.

Politicians always promise to produce more job opportunities, but it seems as though the more they promise, the more the unemployment rate quickens. A woman from the Eastern Cape has shared on her TikTok that she had been unemployed for four years before recently being employed.

The woman vlogged her very first and exciting day at work,, restoring hope in many of her TikTok followers who wished to be saved from the gripping shackles of unemployment.

The lady captioned her clip:

“Big God.”

Watch the video below:

Unemployment causes health problems

It is known that unemployment might cause health risks as unemployed people tend to stress over what they cannot control. With employment, one can afford basic needs such as toiletry, food and shelter, leading to less stress.

This is what netizens had to say:

@Amile Ngwane is hopeful:

"I keep seeing these videos. I guess GOD is in the neighborhood. Congratulations, I am patiently waiting for my day."

"lol was inspired:

"Are posts like this,that make me never lose hope."

@Unathi April hopes to receive a job miracle soon:

"Maybe this is a sign that God hasn't forgotten me, after 3 year going on 4 years unemployed. Congratulations Sis."

Mzansi unemployment nightmare

Briefly News recently reported that a young man shared his unemployment struggles on the Agriculture and Young Facebook page. In a post, Sydwell Somba revealed that he had been unemployed for three years before deciding to sell fatcakes.

He also shared that he had qualifications in agriculture, prompting netizens to encourage him to pursue farming. Being unemployed is a hard reality known and experienced by many young South Africans, including Sydwell Somba.

