DJ Zinhle faced backlash after stating that the South African youth lacks the necessary skills to land employment

Her statements ruffled many people's feathers and were seen as being tone-deaf to the real issues the country is facing when it comes to employment

Mzansi has been creating memes mocking her business, Era By DJ Zinhle, saying she probably demands a high level of qualifications to sell her jewellery

DJ Zinhle is not off the hook just yet after her recent radio interview where she touched on youth unemployment.

DJ Zinhle slams SA youth

DJ Zinhle was on 702 recently when a clip of her interview discussing the unemployed youth of Mzansi trended. The Indlovu hitmaker faced backlash when she boldly stated that young people lack the necessary skills to penetrate the job market.

“One thing about the South African youth is not just that they are unemployed; a lot of them are unemployable. They don't have the skills required."

The star mentioned how lengthy the recruitment process is at Era By DJ Zinhle, referring to her point about the lack of skills.

"It bugs me how long it takes for us to fill positions as Era, just to find the right person for our shops. It takes longer than it should in a country that has so much unemployment.”

After facing so much backlash, DJ Zinhle apologised and clarified her intentions with that statement.

Mzansi continues to mock DJ Zinhle

Netizens called DJ Zinhle tone-deaf to the country's real issues and ignorant about why the employment rate is as high as it is.

Then, hilarious memes started to flood in, with people trolling her by implying that she demands an MBA to sell her jewellery.

@CuriousBob28 sarcastically said:

"Lmao. A qualification from Oxford or Cambridge because ERA is a global conglomerate."

@fhunora stated:

"She can ask for that, but chances are the salary doesn't match the skill she is requesting."

Commenting directly under DJ Zinhle's Instagram post, @redcup_ho said:

"After that stunt you pulled about South African youth being 'unemployable' to work at a shop, you dropped the bar. It was so low even for you, mam. I don’t know what you celebrities think you are, especially you. Something about you is giving cocky. You think you are doing people favours. It says a lot about you. We can already tell by how you treat your friends."

Prince Kaybee sides with DJ Zinhle

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle pointed out the skills gap among SA youth, which caused a social media uproar.

Musician Prince Kaybee agreed with her statement, stating it was true, leading to mixed reactions online. Some agreed with the sentiment, while others criticised it, pointing out issues with hiring practices and the need for youth to improve their skills.

