Up-and-coming musician Luke Ntombela will reportedly not be retracting the damning allegations she made against DJ Tira

In an explosive Facebook expose, Luke Ntombela accused DJ Tira of sleeping with her without consent

In a recent Facebook rant, Ntombela accused him of only caring about his reputation and not about her serious allegations

Durban musician DJ Tira is apparently not going to be getting the apology he demands from Luke Ntombela. This was revealed in her recent Facebook rant, where she stated that she is not interested in doing so.

Luke Ntombela will not retract her allegations against DJ Tira. Image: @djtira, @lukentombela

Source: Instagram

Luke responds to cease and desist letter

The up-and-coming musician Luke Ntombela has responded to the defamation lawsuit filed by DJ Tira. This was filed after Luke Ntombela made accusations of sexual misconduct against DJ Tira.

According to @MDNnewss, Luke will not retract her statements as she is adamant that they have some truth to them.

In an explosive Facebook expose, Luke Ntombela accused DJ Tira of only caring about his reputation and not about her.

“Excuse me, but I am not interested in engaging in any further conversation with you at the moment,” Luke was quoted as saying on her page.

Luke accuses DJ Tira of trying to bribe her

The rising star accused DJ Tira of trying to shut her down by asking her to name her price.

“DJ Tira… The things that make me feel bad about you are: I am explaining the damage you have done to me. But all you seem to care about is your brand. (You know, tarnishing your brand was never my intention.

“2. Even if I tell you that I don’t want anything from you and you don’t explain it to me, you don’t hear me. Instead, you try to convince me to come up with the amount of money I want.”

Mzansi tries to make sense of this

Netizens are trying to make sense of this, and many are asking Luke Ntombela to at least open a case if she is set on getting justice.

@Jaboo90:

"Defamation of character using social media is harmful. Remember, DJ Tira is married; what will his kids think of him? Forget about the one who doesn't remember but is out there messing up somebody's name. Accountability starts when you realize that alcohol abuse doesn't excuse wrongdoing."

@Blaq_Mannequin:

"She better not start something she can’t finish."

@Yuza_Mhlave:

"After years ago, she wants to know what transpired now? But is simply DJ Tira tell her we slept in my house same bed thats all you remember nothing happen."

@MapKgomza:

"Nothing happened or does she wishes dt something happened? If so let's hear frm this Ntombela on her wish list of that night some years ago."

@ManziniSimand:

"If she’s doesn’t remember then what’s the point of throwing allegations or maybe she’s has a backup plan evidence."

DJ Tira involves lawyers in the disturbing allegations of assault

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira responded to the damning assault allegations that were made against him by Luke Ntombela.

Once again, Afrotainment owner DJ Tira has trended on social media for all the wrong reasons.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News