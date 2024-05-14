Singer Luke Ntombela has spoken out after DJ Tira filed a defamation lawsuit against her following accusations of sexual misconduct

Ntombela shared screenshots of conversations where DJ Tira apologised and offered money for her silence, sparking a debate among South Africans

Many are divided, with some questioning why Ntombela hadn't filed a case earlier and others drawing parallels with previous high-profile cases

The up-and-coming singer who made damning accusations against DJ Tira, Luke Ntombela, has broken her silence following his defamation lawsuit against her. Ntombela accused the award-winning star of sleeping with her without consent.

DJ Tira’s accuser Luke Ntombela has broken her silence after his lawsuit. Image: @djtira and @lukentombela

DJ Tira's rape accuser seemingly unfazed by his lawsuit against her

It looks like Luke Ntombela is not moved by the fact that DJ Tira has lawyered up after her serious allegations against him. Luke Ntombela recently dropped a bombshell about how the Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker molested her while she was intoxicated.

Ntombela even shared screenshots of her conversations with DJ Tira where she confronted him about the issue and he apologised and offered to pay her for her silence. Taking to her Instagram page after being issued the letter, Ntombela shared a screenshot of DJ Tira's post.

Fans share thoughts on Luke Ntombela's accusations against DJ Tira

South Africans are still on the fence about the issue. Some are asking why the up-and-coming singer failed to open a case against DJ Tira if she was indeed raped. Others feel this is another Sjava and Lady Zamar case.

@sir_william_dabbington said:

"But Tira never refuted the claims, instead he offered help for Luke and begged her to stop like he’d do anything to make her stop posting… doesn’t that leave you with question marks that Luke may have a case???"

@sanelengubane4 commented:

"Accepting an interview from a national radio station and talking about someone's name before even opening a case was a serious mistake. "

@tembela_tsholoba added:

"Bullies with money and influence The sad South African story of women's struggles. He knows that this woman does not have the money to take this up legally and defend herself. Not once did he deny any of these allegations on the chats instead he said "What if nothing happened " What does that even mean? What if something did happen? I stand with Luke until there is evidence that the screenshots are not real. As long as No one is disputing those conversations, I believe Luke."

@lucia_mthatha said:

"Dear Ladies normalise taking pictures and videos when such accidents occur!!! Do it for your own peace ✌"

DJ Tira lawyers up amid disturbing allegations of assault

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that emotions are high and the tension is thick. South African record label owner DJ Tira has responded to the damning assault allegations that were made against him by a young artist, Luke Ntombela.

Once again, Afrotainment owner DJ Tira has trended on social media for all the wrong reasons. Previously, a young artist, Luke Ntombela, shared some disturbing accusations that the record label owner slept with her without consent.

