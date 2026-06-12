A series of stunning fitness photos of veteran actress Tsholofelo Matshaba have resurfaced online and instantly sent online users into a frenzy

Originally posted two years prior, the fierce gym-inspired shoot showcases the former Muvhango star flaunting her snatched physique

While long-time admirers flooded the timeline to praise her incredible work ethic and incredible figure, a handful of critics took the opportunity to drag her old co-parenting drama back into the spotlight

Former 'Muvhango' actress Tsholofelo Matshaba flaunted her figure in a set of resurfaced images. Images: Tsholo_Matshaba

Source: Twitter

When it comes to effortlessly shutting down the internet, actress Tsholofelo Matshaba knows exactly how to play the game. On 12 June 2026, social media was sent into a tailspin yet again as a set of jaw-dropping, workout-inspired photoshoot images of the star began recirculating across social media timelines.

The breathtaking pictures feature the former Kings of Joburg and The River fan-favourite sporting workout clothing while posing confidently with dumbbells and barbells. Heavily emphasising her intensely trained arms and beautifully sculpted glutes, the stunning photos have reminded fans why she remains one of Mzansi’s best-looking actresses.

While this is far from the first time her incredible figure became the talk of the timeline, the sudden reappearance of her gym snaps has successfully reignited a vibrant conversation about her ageless beauty and dedication to her looks.

The gym-inspired content was originally posted on 19 June 2024. In the initial caption, Tsholofelo laid her heart bare, expressing how proud she was of her body, saying she was committed to working hard to achieve her dream figure.

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"Still building that everyday, 7 days a week discipline to exercise hard... I'll get there."

Fans and long-time admirers wasted no time flooding the comments section to thirst over her incredible definition, with many calling her the ultimate "body goals" and confessing their longstanding crushes on her since her days as Meme on Muvhango.

See Tsholofelo Matshaba's pictures below.

Social media reacts to Tsholofelo Mashaba's photos

The actress' workout snaps caused as much noise as they did two years prior, proving that fans still can't get enough of the flawless beauty. Read some of the comments below.

modisemoletsane said:

"She’s looking very good."

Florencemsiman1 reacted:

"Whoever invited women to the gym did well."

flintonclinton_ confessed:

"Used to have a big crush on her growing up."

Unfortunately, where there is immense praise on the South African timeline, a bit of toxic shade is never too far behind. A handful of social media users used the viral moment as an excuse to revisit the actress's highly publicised fallout with the father of her child, fellow Muvhango actor Dingaan Khumalo.

Reiterating the actor's previous claims about their troubled co-parenting relationship, online users called out Tsholofelo for allegedly refusing to give her former partner access to see their child.

Tsholofelo Matshaba's stunning figure and workout-inspired photos had Mzansi talking. Image: Tsholo_Matshaba

Source: Twitter

DJ Maphorisa's workout video raises questions

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Maphorisa's post-workout video.

The star shot a video of himself dancing after an intense session, but it wasn't much his moves as what many suspected was a bathroom accident, which had fans asking questions.

Source: Briefly News