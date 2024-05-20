Music producer Chymamusique has opened up about experiencing financial hardships

The award-winning DJ, who has multiple accolades under his belt, said he is not ashamed of his brokenness

Mzansi, including Prince Kaybee, offered him a shoulder to cry on, and many encouraged him to keep pushing

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

It takes courage to open up about your hardships. The music producer took to social media to share how he dealt with the stress and hardships and received some encouraging words from netizens.

Chymamusique said he is not ashamed of being broke. Image: @Chymamusique

Source: Instagram

Chymamusique on path to recovery

South African music producer Chymamusique took to X (Twitter) to discuss his financial hardships. The multi award-winning DJ said he is not ashamed of his brokenness and opened up about dealing with them.

In his post, the star said he is working on developing a workout routine, engaging in prayer, and speaking to other people to recover.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I’m not ashamed of my brokenness. Working daily to repair every possible damage with the help of GOD through prayer, music, conversations, working out, food and helping other people while I’m on my own recovery journey."

Prince Kaybee offers support to Chymamusique

Sbindi Uyabulala hitmaker Prince Kaybee extended a helping hand to Chymamusique and said he is available to talk whenever he wants to.

"Call me if you wanna talk, I’m what you call a “stop nonsense”. I feel nothing; therefore, I share no biases."

Netizens react to Chymamusique's revelation

Mzansi lauded Chymamusique for gaining the courage to be vocal about his hardships and not shying away from speaking about them in such a judgemental space.

bobby_m_mabena:

"Being in peace with your financial situation is the first step to growth."

mphos1stzone:

"Being able to stand there and share with the gents was an honour and a privilege… Learning from the other brother's experiences was magical. Thank you for such an important outing."

denzilmusic:

"I might not be part of your circle. But thanks for what you are doing for the Males of our local society. Its needed. Hope you will do more of it. And continue being and helping others. You are a great human being."

obiiee_king:

"Ecue Men’s Camp will only build us to be stronger men. I swear, this is all gonna be worth it. Most of all, I’m motivated & really proud of you, I’m following your footsteps."

Chymamusique speaks on spiritual attacks

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Chymamusique said he was going through spiritual warfare and decided to step away from the spotlight for a while.

A fan who noticed he was not as active on social media asked him about it. In an interview, Chymamusique said he has been going through some challenges spiritually and will open up about them soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News