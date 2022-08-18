Nota Baoyi took to Twitter to mock Chymamusique, claiming that his career is dying in front of many people's eyes

He compared what a DJ earns in a year to what social media influencers earn in a weekend of club hosting

Netizens have come to Chynamusique's defence, with many revealing facts about the DJ's big moves

Nota Baloyi is always looking for trouble, and this time Chymamusique was the hot topic on the music executive's Twitter timeline.

Nota Baloyi has been slammed by netizens after shading Chymamusique. Image: Oupa Bopape/GettyImages and @chymamusique

Nota shaded Chymamusique on Twitter by comparing his earnings from gis with the money made by socialite and club host Inno Morolong. According to Baloyi, Chymamusique generates far less from bookings per year than Morolong does from a weekend of club hosting. He even went so far as to declare the DJ's career dead.

"Inno Morolong gets @Chymamusique’s annual gig revenue in a weekend of hosting… His DJ booking fee can’t even pay for Eva Modika’s hospitality rider. His music career faded many years ago & after this tweet, many people will be surprised that he’s still alive. He must thank me!"

On Twitter, Nota Baloyi shared the following tweet:

Nota's tweet drew a large number of responses in the comments section. The majority of the heated responses chastised Nota for failing to check his facts before making claims about his Chymamusique career.

@Mame_thule said:

"We know Chymamusique from way back. It's you that we don't know bafanas"

@Sis_Buhle wrote:

"He play beautiful soulful music ❤"

@ZangwaElihle shared:

"i don't even remember a single song he has produced. I honestly thought he's one of us, regular tweep with a huge amount of followers"

@Real_Mphafa posted:

"His music because we know and listen"

@Kamo96839176 commented:

"Nota u not that big as u claim to be"

@CollenMotedi replied:

"Wena Nota you think the sun rotate from ur back. Chyma is king period! No one matches his mastering in this country"

@david_kholofelo added:

"Take a break, you're clearly going through the most bra. Go on a vacation or something."

