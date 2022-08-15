Musician and record label owner Oskido took to Instagram to wish DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz a happy marriage

This comes after the good news spread on social media following their revelation on Zinhle's hit reality show DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected

The talented DJs fans have flocked to Oskido's comments section to congratulate the lovely on her wedding

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ Oskido has given DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz his blessing after marriage announcement on 'DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected'. Image: Oupa Bopape/GettyImages and @djzinhlesa

Source: UGC

DJ Zinhle and DJ Oskido's friendship has bloomed once more on the timeline.

Taking to Instagram, the Kalawa Jazzme record label owner congratulated the Siyabonga hitmaker and her bae Murdah Bongz from popular music duo Black Motion on their marriage on Instagram. Oskido said these kind words to the couple:

"As your friend, it is truly my pleasure to celebrate the both of you today. Your marriage makes the world a better place."

The bride then responded to the heartwarming post by saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Awwww. Thank you so much Oski ❤️"

On Instagram, Oskido shared the following post:

Mzansi peeps offer their congratulations again

@ximbinosinodi said:

"Congratulations on your marriage Zi. ❤️❤️❤️❤️Love is beautiful when people are authentic. Marriage suits you guys. ❤️"

@anelisasomana wrote:

"Wish the all of God’s best in this journey. ❤️❤️"

@naluc78 shared:

"Lovely couple wish them nothing but Gods blessings and Guidance "

@miss.mills commented:

"Saw our Dj with a huge rock on her finger today"

@sibu_maphosa added:

"I love them ❤️"

According to TshisaLIVE, this is not the first time the talented DJs have expressed their affection for one another on social media. DJ Zinhle threw a wild graduation party for Oskido after he received five distinctions out of eight subjects. Additionally, the publication reports that all attendees wore graduation gowns.

“I was put in charge of the party so I had to make sure it came together. Oskido told me on social media I will be organising his graduation party and I said I'll only do it if we are all allowed to wear graduation gowns."

DJ Zinhle called out by netizens for “bad attitude” and not supporting local brands

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle stunned many Mzansi fans by revealing a previously unseen side to her personality. This was when she was handling a customer's negative review of a wig product owned by her company, Hair Majesty.

In the viral video, the customer lamented the unsatisfactory service she received. It ranged from not receiving her tracker information on time to her order being shipped to a location far from her home. Netizens slammed DJ Zinhle after seeing the video. The Siyabonga hitmaker, on the other hand, did not let anyone bring her or her company down.

Taking to Twitter, @Mint_iy responded to the perplexed by saying they should have expected less from someone who never supports local businesses. The peep criticised the talented DJ for making her customers buy expensive products at outrageous prices. @Mint_iy dragged Zinhle for not being original in her new product ideas. She ended the tweet by calling Zinhle a mean girl.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News