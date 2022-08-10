Big Brother Mzansi winner Mphowabamodimo got showered with expensive gifts on her 27th birthday by her former fellow housemate, Themba

The two appeared on the show together and got booed up after the show ended, but decided to keep things private

The alternative couple have now gone public with their love, and Mzansi peeps also joined in to comment on the festivities

Big Brother Mzansi star Themba showered Mphowabamodimo with grand gifts on her 27th birthday.

The Twitter post shows Themba's lengths to make his love known by showering Mphowabamodimo with expensive gifts.

The couple has both appeared in Big Brother Mzansi. Mphowabamodimo won the third instalment of the hit show back in April this year, where she was also housemates with Themba.

The two kept their romance under wraps but decided to go public with their love in June this year, but have been together since the show had ended. They tried to keep it private to protect their brand but now have decided to love out loud.

In the post, you can see a bouquet of beautiful roses with many R100 notes sandwiched in-between. If that wasn't enough, you could also see an extravagant cake with her pictures on it and a box of doughnuts.

Their followers and fans had a lot to say about the eventful day, with some pointing out that she might not actually be 27:

@Cassy21524083 said:

"Ghost said forever young, I want you to be forever young. Hope you enjoyed your day Mpho."

@zntshobololo00 commented:

"If papa marn says you are 27, then you are 27."

@KeletsoR_ stated:

@NikiweNgcobo said:

"I love my son inlaw bathong he's so calm, may you guys grow older together. Happy birthday Mphoza wami MPHO WA BADIMO"

@FumbaSiphe mentioned:

"Hay ndina 27 mna 'WhenI couldn't hear him after☺️☺️ Thank you Mr Broly for taking care of Our Queen IGhostikazi Yama Ghostnation☺️☺️#ThembaBroly"

