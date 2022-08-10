Famous singer Kelly Khumalo has taken to social media to announce that she is having a good time in Greece

She posted photos of her lavish vacation after being grilled by netizens for allegedly being involved in the death of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa

The musicians' fans rushed to her comments section to tell her she did the right thing by leaving the country to relax for a while

Kelly Khumalo has continued to demonstrate to Mzansi that she is unbothered by the harsh remarks directed at her. She has recently come under fire from netizens during the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Kelly Khumalo is on vacation in Greece after topping trends for all the wrong reasons during the Meyiwa trial. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Recently, the singer posted on her Instagram timeline that she is in Greece. The Empini singer's vacation comes after people online tore her to shreds for allegedly being involved in the death of late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

On Instagram, Kelly Khumalo shared the following stunning snaps:

Senzo Meyiwa was killed in a house robbery in 2014. Kelly was also present at the Vosloorus residence where Senzo was murdered. Since then, the police have made efforts to arrest the people implicated in the murder. However, Mzansi doesn't believe the five accused men pulled the trigger.

According to TimesLIVE, the Meyiwa trial was recently postponed due to legal issues with some of the accused. It is expected to return on September 5th.

The excited reactions from Kelly Khumalo's followers

@spitchnzawumbi said:

"My Khwini. You don’t know load shedding problems that side. Aaaah!"

@cooking_with_nonsi wrote:

"Let me look for you because I am close by ❤️"

@neneh_on_ballet commented:

"Umuhle Kelly...love you too much...don't care what they say..."

@nockeymanokeri posted:

"Mkhaya wami,my love love,theQueen Kelly with the style.Umuhle dearest.Love u so much.❤"

@azebsamuel replied:

"You are the best person Kelly ❤️ God bless you more "

@mrsmome.m also said:

"Well deserved break …"

@sinekhayaqevent added:

"Sweetheart enjoy and sign more deals❤️"

Kelly Khumalo claims advocate Teffo is using her for clout, says “Every time he mentions my name, he trends”

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo is not tolerating how Advocate Teffo has been portraying her to the people of Mzansi.

Advocate Teffo is representing the five men accused of murdering soccer player Senzo Meyiwa during an armed robbery. Kelly was also present in the Vosloorus home when the soccer star was gunned down in 2014.

Taking to her hit reality show, Life With Kelly Khumalo, the singer reflected on some of the advocate's moves during the trial. She claimed he is using her name to trend and gain clout among netizens. This comes after Teffo said during the trial in June an eyewitness would testify that Kelly was the one who allegedly pulled the trigger by mistake.

