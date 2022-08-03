Singer Kelly Khumalo took to her hit reality show Life With Kelly Khumalo to discuss the contentious Senzo Meyiwa trial

The Empini hitmaker's lips were full of Advocate Teffo's name this time, claiming he's desperate for attention after he topped trends multiple times after mentioning her

Netizens have been outspoken about Teffo and Kelly Khumalo's courtroom exchanges, particularly following Kelly's 'pulled the trigger' allegations

Kelly Khumalo is not tolerating how Advocate Teffo has been portraying her to the people of Mzansi.

Kelly Khumalo has finally spoken out about Advocate Teffo's courtroom moves. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Advocate Teffo is representing the five men accused of murdering soccer player Senzo Meyiwa during an armed robbery. Kelly was also present in the Vosloorus home when the soccer star was gunned down in 2014.

Taking to her hit reality show, Life With Kelly Khumalo, the singer reflected on some of the advocate's moves during the trial. She claimed he is using her name to trend and gain clout among netizens. This comes after Teffo said during the trial in June an eyewitness would testify that Kelly was the one who allegedly pulled the trigger by mistake.

The Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker admitted that the accusations hurt her emotionally, but she's strong and can take in every negative word said about her.

Netizens' opinionated reaction to Teffo and Khumalo's courtroom exchanges

@MsNtfulini said:

"Finally, we have the names of those involved in the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. Shout-out to Advocate Masholo and Advocate Teffo, they are the best. Kelly Khumalo should be cancelled and charged with murder already #SenzoMeyiwaTrail"

@FortunateMetse wrote:

"Advocate Teffo is trying so hard for Kelly khumalo to be arrested but sadly if you stand for the truth you stand alone #SenzoMeyiwatrial #AdvTeffo"

@k_mfundopraise shared:

"Advocate Teffo is emotional, if you have a witness, why would you endanger him? Kelly has already crossed out 4 people, her mom, her sis, Longwe and herself, she knows it won’t be them, now who else was there? Ain’t that person in danger now?"

@alfred_cabonena posted:

"It was reckless for Advocate Teffo to say a witness will testify that Kelly Khumalo shot Senzo Meyiwa."

@GetrudeM added:

"Advocate Teffo says a defence witness will testify that singer Kelly Khumalo shot #SenzoMeyiwa with a gun belonging to Chicco Twala's son Longwe. This trial..."

Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandile Khumalo not impressed with Advocate Teffo's withdrawal from the Senzo Meyiwa case

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandile Gumede has slammed advocate Malesela Teffo after he announced his withdrawal from the much-publicised Senzo Meyiwa trial.

The reality TV star's sister, who is also a singer, took to her timeline to pen a lengthy post about how disappointed she is that Adv Teffo is no longer representing the accused in the murder trial.

Kelly Khumalo, her sister and Chicco Twala's son, Longwe, were among the people who were inside the home in which the late Orlando Pirates goalie was fatally shot. He was gunned down in 2014, but no one has been convicted of his murder, even though his baby mama and her family were present when the crime took place.

