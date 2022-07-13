Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandile Gumede has opened up about advocate Malesela Teffo's decision to withdraw from Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial

The singer took to the timeline and shared a snap of the lawyer and slammed him for walking away after claiming there was an eyewitness who allegedly saw Kelly pull the trigger

Zandile also shared that she was "pained" by the later goalie's family not getting answers for their son's murder

Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandile Gumede has slammed advocate Malesela Teffo after he announced his withdrawal from the much-publicised Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandile Gumede lashed out at advocate Malesela Teffo after he withdrew from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star's sister, who is also a singer, took to her timeline to pen a lengthy post about how disappointed she is that adv Teffo is no longer representing the accused in the murder trial.

Kelly Khumalo, her sister and Chicco Twala's son, Longwe, were among the people who were inside the home in which the late Orlando Pirates goalie was fatally shot in. He was gunned down in 2014 but no one has been convicted of his murder even though his baby mama and her family were present when the incident took place.

Zandile took to Instagram and shared a snap of advocate Teffo. In her lengthy post, she dragged the lawyer for claiming there was an eyewitness in the case. She asked where is the witness that Teffo spoke about.

"He claimed he had proof that Kelly pulled the trigger and now he withdraws, he has had his two minutes of fame."

TshisaLIVE reports that Zandile also shared that she was "pained" by the Meyiwa family not getting answers for their son's murder. She questioned why they've not been called to testify in court.

