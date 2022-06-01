Advocate Malesela Teffo has told the court that an eyewitness will testify that Kelly Khumalo allegedly shot dead Senzo Meyiwa by mistake

Teffo, who is representing the men accused of the murder of the late Orlando Pirates goalie, shared that the witness will add that the firea r m Kelly allegedly used apparently belonged to Longwe Twala

r The former Bafana Bafana star was reportedly shot dead at the singer's family home a few years back but no one has been convicted of his murder yet

Kelly Khumalo's name is trending after Advocate Malesela Teffo told the court that an eyewitness will testify that the singer allegedly fatally shot Senzo Meyiwa.

Kelly Khumalo allegedly shot dead Senso Meyiwa by mistake. Image: @kellykhumalosa

Source: Instagram

According to breaking reports, the Gauteng High Court heard that the Empini singer allegedly shot dead the late Orlando Pirates goalie by mistake, using a firearm that apparently belonged to Chicco Twala's son, Longwe.

Kelly Khumalo, Longwe and several other members of the singer's family were reportedly present when he was gunned down. The former Bafana Bafana star was shot at Kelly's mother's home.

News24 reports that the witness Teffo was referring to has not been called to testify in the late soccer star's murder trial. Newzroom Afrika also shared a video of Advocate Teffo alleging that the witness will tell the court that the reality TV star allegedly shot his baby daddy by mistake.

Social media users took to Twitter to share mixed reactions to the defence lawyer's remarks. He is representing the men accused of the murder of Meyiwa.

@NelG58085724 asked:

"And that witness never bothered to report that crime to the police or maybe that is the other docket?"

@Gen_Masuku commented:

"It's getting very interesting. Whatever Teffo says must be taken with a pinch of salt but it can't be discarded entirely. Kelly knows something."

@Owaselangenii wrote:

"That witness must be protected at all costs!!! Knowing our country, he/she'll probably be killed. Get him/her a powerful traditional doctor, now we're getting closer to the truth."

@ThoughtsRhymes added:

"Why isn't she among the prime suspects?"

Kelly Khumalo claps back at people calling for her arrest

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo has finally spoken up after Mzansi called for her arrest when Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial was postponed.

In a recent interview, the singer opened up about the case of her baby daddy's fatal shooting. The late Orlando Pirates goalie was fatally shot at his baby mama's house in 2014.

Since then, Mzansi social media users have been urging authorities to arrest Kelly and the people who were at her family home on the fateful night. They want them to tell the whole world what really happened.

