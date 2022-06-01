Advocate Malesela Teffo rubbished claims that a nine-millimetre was used to kill Senzo Meyiwa

He told forensic expert Thabo Mosia that there will be another witness to testify that Meyiwa was shot with a revolver

Teffo said his clients are scapegoats to avoid charging the people who were in the house when Meyiwa was killed

GAUTENG - The lawyer representing four of the five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa strongly refuted the state’s claim about the murder weapon.

Advocate Malesela Teffo said that a nine-millimetre was not used to commit the murder but was rather a revolver at the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday 31 May.

The defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial claims that the murder weapon was not a 9mm pistol. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Teffo was cross-examining state witness, forensic expert Thabo Mosia, and said there will be another witness to testify that Meyiwa was shot with a revolver. He asked what Mosia thought about that, to which he responded no comment, SABC News reported. Meyiwa was gunned down at the house of his former girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

The five men accused are Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli. They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Teffo told the court his clients are scapegoats to avoid charging the people who were in the house when Meyiwa was murdered, according to HeraldLIVE. He said the key actor in the case is the driver who transported Meyiwa to hospital.

Social media detectives react

South Africans believe that Advocate Malesela Teffo will win the case against the state:

@panaz13 said:

“This advocate is onto something big. He will win this case.”

Mimi Norris commented:

“Advocate Teffo is a former cop; he knows how these things work. But let’s just chill and see how this case will end.”

Xolani Nokwe wrote:

“This state witness is supremely incompetent and useless, by the end of this he might end admitting he came into a "prepared crime scene".”

Sizwe Zondi posted:

“He is also exposing the truth that there are many innocent people that are crying for help in jail.”

Thokozani Thokzeenator Mbanjwa added:

“Talk about exposing the incompetence of the holistic system where a forensic investigator goes to the hospital instead of the actual crime scene.”

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyer claims soccer star was dead before being transported to hospital

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported explosive allegations surrounding the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was revealed in court on Tuesday 31 May. While a state forensic witness was being cross-examined, defence lawyer Advocate Malesela Teffo said Meyiwa was already dead when he was taken to hospital by his former girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

He said that Meyiwa was taken to be dumped at the hospital mortuary and that a defence witness would testify in that regard. The witness Sergeant Thabo Mosia said based on the information that he received at the crime scene, Meyiwa was shot and taken to Botshelong hospital but died on arrival, TimesLIVE reported.

