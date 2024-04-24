Tembisa Hospital's suspended CEO, Dr. Ashley Mthunzi, has died after battling a short illness

His widow, Lerato Mthunzi, announced his passing on social media, stating that his funeral will be held on Saturday at 7 am in Winchester Hills

The Gauteng Department of Health confirmed his death and extended condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Tembisa Hospital's suspended CEO Ashley Mthunzi has died. Mthunzi's widow Lerato Mthunzi announced her husband's death in a social media post.

Suspended Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi has died. Image: @MnisiNkosikhona

Source: Twitter

Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi passes away

Controversial former Tembisa Hospital CEO Dr Ashley Mthunzi has died. Mthunzi reportedly died after battling a short illness.

According to TimesLIVE, the news of Dr Mthunzi's untimely passing was confirmed by the Gauteng Department of Health and his wife Lerato who shared a Facebook post. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

“In loving memory. It is a great sadness to announce the passing of Dr Ashley Mthunzi. Born 2 June 1978 and died on 23 April 2024.”

Lerato also shared the funeral arrangements for those who would want to go and pay their last respect to the doctor. She said her husband's funeral will take place on Saturday at 7 am in Winchester Hills.

The Department also confirmed the news of Dr Mthunzi's death in a media statement which read:

“The Department extends the deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Dr. Mthunzi as they navigate through this difficult period of mourning.”

Why was Dr Mthunzi suspended?

In August 2022, Dr Ashley Mthunzi was put on precautionary suspension following an investigation into serious allegations involving improper procurement and payment of service providers at Tembisa Hospital, The Citizen reports.

This action followed purportedly questionable transactions highlighted by whistle-blower Babita Deokaran, who tragically lost her life on August 23, 2021.

Cape Flats mourn after 5 people tragically killed in mass shooting

Briefly News previously reported that heartbreak descended upon the streets of Harare in Khayelitsha. The Cape Flats community is facing the devastating aftermath of a mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people.

According to IOL, police spokesperson Andrè Traut shed light on the grim details. He revealed that the victims, including one woman and four men, were shot during the early hours of the morning.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News