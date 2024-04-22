Dr Musa Mthombeni is turning a year older and received the sweetest birthday message from his wife

Liesl Laurie dedicated a touching post to her husband, complete with adorable throwback photos of him

Mzansi showed love to the "gone boy" doctor and flooded his social media pages with birthday tributes

Dr Musa Mthombeni received birthday love and spoils from his wife, Liesl. Images: liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's favourite doctor, after Doctor Khumalo and Dr Malinga, is celebrating his birthday! Musa Mthombeni received birthday spoils from his gorgeous wife, Liesl, as well as sweet messages from social media.

Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrates birthday

Dr Musa Mthombeni didn't waste the opportunity to announce his birthday. The famous presenter/ specialist radiologist turns 34 on 22 April and as he said in his Instagram post, the age he's turning sounds a bit too serious.

The former YoTV presenter, also known as "Big Daddy" to his beloved followers, took to his social media page to share his baby photos as well as a sweet birthday surprise from his wife, Liesl Laurie.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In honour of her hubby's special day, which is technically her special day too, Liesl penned a sweet birthday message complete with photos of them together, and some of baby Musa.

Not only that, but Liesl also shared Instagram story posts pampering her hubby, from a trip to the car clinic and ending with a relaxing afternoon at the spa.

See the photos here:

"Thank you for being the most incredible husband, business partner, friend, advisor and dance partner.

"I am so blessed to have you in my life. May God richly bless you today and always, my love."

Mzansi shows love to Musa Mthombeni

Netizens gathered to wish the doctor a happy birthday:

Mzansi actress, Connie Chiume posted:

"Happy birthday, Dr Mthombeni."

South African media personality, Mpoomy Ledwaba said:

"The most important day of the year!"

karabo.masokwameng wrote:

"Happy birthday, Ntate Mthombeni."

tshepinkosi showed love to Musa:

"Happy birthday to the husband of the decade."

flower_girly_021 posted:

"The only date that matters."

mizz_kaey responded:

"Happy birthday, Liesl's person!"

Londie London shares glimpse of birthday celebration

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Londie London's lavish birthday celebration.

The reality TV star raised suspicion among netizens who questioned how she could afford the luxurious party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News