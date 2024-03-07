Dr Musa Mthombeni is now a qualified Diagnostic Radiologist, and he recently shared his graduation pictures

The media personality obtained his qualification from The College of Medicine of South Africa

Mzansi congratulated Musa Mthombeni, but many questioned how he juggles travelling and his studies

Musa Mthombeni has a lot to celebrate. The medical doctor and TV personality recently obtained his qualification as a Diagnostic Radiologist.

Dr Musa Mthombeni's shared pictures from his graduation from the College of Medicine of South Africa.

Source: Instagram

Dr Musa Mthombeni shares graduation pics

Personality Dr Musa Mthombeni obtained his qualification from The College of Medicine of South Africa. Taking to Instagram, he shared his graduation pictures where he looked dapper in a suit and tie and wore his graduation gear.

"Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Welcome to graduation," an excited Musa wrote.

Musa opens up about the difficulties during his journey

When he passed his exams and officially obtained his degree, Dr Musa admitted that he hated every second of studying.

He did, however, share that everything was worth it.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you: Dr. Musawenkosi Mthokozisi Mthombeni- FC Rad Diag(SA). A “Board Certified” SPECIALIST RADIOLOGIST. All the studying (and you know I hated every minute of it) has paid off. Thank you for all the prayers, we’re inside now."

Mzansi congratulates Musa Mthombeni

Mzansi congratulated Musa Mthombeni, but many questioned how he juggles travelling and his studies.

bongapercy:

"My friend, congratulations!! No, really: Congrats!! For the next hour, I’m giving you permission to ask me to buy you anything! But you have one hour to make this request!! (I’m low key hoping you see this tonight.)"

innluu:

"Musa ufunde nini?? Remember you went to New York for 2 months vacation then after you went to Paris for a month's vacation jiki jiki you are Graduating?? Congrats Dokotela Mthombeni."

liesllaurie:

"I am soooooooo proud of you my husband!"

clementmaosa:

"Lord have mercy on us, there gone are our opinions in meetings… coz someone ufundile."

oros_mampofu:

"What an inspiration! We are learning soooo much from you my sir."

panashe_mahlokozera:

"Congratulations Doc, asides from the funnies you are truly a serious person."

Musa Mthombeni and Liesl serenade one another

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, showed each other off for Valentine's Day.

In their TikTok video, the two were at home and looked more in love than ever after spending the special day together.

