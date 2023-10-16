Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, revisit New York City in the United States

The couple shared a few images from their trip and even joked about not getting mugged at the Big Apple

The couple has always been globetrotters of note, making memories from their trips to the most exotic places in the world

Dr Musa Mthombeni a his wife Liesl had the time of their lives in New York City. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, spent about a week in the United States, and judging from their Instagram posts, they had the time of their lives.

The Mthombenis take over New York

The celebrity couple that everybody loves to hate recently visited New York City. It was not the first time the couple went to the Big Apple.

Musa Mthombeni shared a few images from their trip and even joked about not getting mugged there.

They gave their followers content from the moment they landed in the city to their numerous food stops, including a Starbucks visit, and they also visited a few clothing shops.

In one post, Musa gushed about visiting the most beautiful places in the world with his wife.

"A day out in Brooklyn with the love of my life. seeing the world one picturesque location at a time is all I could ask for."

Liesl and Musa take selfies with monkies

The couple has always been globetrotter of note, making memories from their trips to the most exotic places in the world.

The Mthombenis previously enjoyed breathtaking views of Bali, Indonesia, and they documented their stay there. From taking some time out in the water to enjoying a lot of Mexican food and even taking a selfie with a monkey at Monkey Island, the couple made lots of memories.

They spent an entire week at the beachy island and have yearned to return as they battled the winter cold in SA.

Musa declares his love for Liesl despite hate

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Dr Musa Mthombeni reacted to the uproar on social media caused by his extreme display of love for Liesl on her Instagram comments section.

He was called a simp after he commented with the usual under Liesl Laurie's Instagram post.

The TV presenter laughed the disrespect off, adding that he would do anything for Liesl.

