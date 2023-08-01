The Mthombeni's enjoyed breathtaking views of Bali, Indonesia, and they documented their stay there

The couple enjoyed some time out in the water, enjoyed a lot of Mexican food and even took a selfie with a monkey at Monkey Island

They spent an entire week at the beachy island and have yearned to return as they battled the winter cold in SA

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

There is no place like home, but Liesl Laurie and Musa Mthombeni wish they could return to the beachy islands of Bali.

Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie take fans through their Bali getaway. Image: @liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

What Liesl Laurie and Musa Mthombeni went up to on their trip to Bali

Taking to their Instagram pages, Liesl and Musa Mthombeni shared snaps and videos from their fun couple activities in Bali.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Musa and Liesl reflect on their stay in Bali as they returned home

As they made their way back to the Mzansi winter cold, in a hilarious caption, Musa thanked Liesl for planning their trip and even said he was scared to check his bank accounts.

"Thank you to my ever-so-thoughtful wife @liesllaurie for making all this happen.

"With that said, I have crippling anxiety about opening my banking app and seeing my balance. The people at the bank monitoring my account must think I’m an I Blew It cast member."

Liesl and Musa head over to Bali for their 23rd-month wedding anniversary

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Liesl Laurie and her medical doctor husband, Musa Mthombeni, celebrated yet another milestone in their marriage.

The couple marked 23 months since they said their I do's and headed over to Bali for a week-long getaway.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News