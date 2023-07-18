Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie gave their fans a sneak peep into their romantic getaway to Bali

Musa mentioned that today is their 23-month wedding anniversary and shared pics on their travels

Their fans on Instagram swooned over the couple's undeniable chemistry and hailed them as a power couple

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie posted pictures taken from Bali. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie celebrated their 23-month wedding anniversary in the breathtaking island paradise of Bali, Indonesia.

Musa and Liesl serve couple goals in Bali

Musa took to Instagram to post pictures of their romantic getaway and to express his love and admiration for his wife. In true Musa fashion, he captioned the snaps with a sweet message to the former Miss SA.

"Happy 23 months married from the other side of the world. One more month, then we have a 2-year-old married child shame. To many more sthandwa sam."

Liesl Laurie spoils Musa for passing radiologist exams

Musa revealed on July 6 that Liesl decided to treat him with a vacay as a reward for qualifying as a radiologist.

"What a wonderful wife I have! If I could marry you again, I would! Two weeks ago, after college results were released, baby girl said, 'Pack your bags, let’s go celebrate, all on me'"

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi netizens swoon over Musa and Liesl's pictures

Fans couldn't help but gush about the undeniable chemistry between them, making note of how Liesl looked at her husband with admiration and love in frame two.

@nalachick_ said:

"Find you someone who looks at you the way Liesl looks at Musa in frame two. You know Musa is husbanding right sana cause that look. WOW."

@finchfonch posted:

"Coffee and coffee creamer. Wishing you many more 23 months together."

@mashmyster_ wrote:

"What a man! What a life! Congratulations guys."

@refiloemod said:

"Power couple. I believe in love again. To many more years. "

@___tafadzwa__ mentioned:

"Yall make marriage look soo cool.❤️"

@drmusalieslblog added:

"Happy Happy! We wish you more love and blessings going forward. "

@ede.kela stated:

"The way Liesl is looking at the good Dr ku frame two. Intle. Kuhle."

@msb_ryan posted:

"Slide two is smitten with her handsome husband."

Mzansi gushes over Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie, epitomises them as couple goals: “Got himself a fire wife”

In another article, Briefly News fans of celebrity couple Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie continue to epitomise them as the perfect couple.

Because of how they portray their relationship, a few netizens said they would lose all hope in marriage should they end things.

