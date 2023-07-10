Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie continue to get painted as 'marriage goals' on social media

Online users have epitomised them as marriage goals, with some saying they would lose hope in marriages should they divorce

The doctor and media personality often gets trolled online for displaying his love for the former model

A tweep said he would lose faith in marriages should Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie break up. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Fans of celebrity couple Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie continue to epitomise them as marriage goals.

Because of how they portray their marriage to seem like, a few netizens said they would lose all hope in marriages should they end things.

Mzansi praises Liesl for being a supportive wife to Musa Mthombeni

Musa Mthombeni recently shared that he is now a qualified Diagnostic Radiologist after passing his exams.

He spoke about how studying was not easy for him, but he made it through.

Liesl shared a clip from when they discovered he passed on TikTok.

In the clip, the couple gets emotional after receiving the results, with Musa shedding a few tears.

Re-sharing the post, Musa Khawula on his new Twitter account @MusaThePope said:

"Dr Musa Mthombeni's reaction when he found out he passed his Specialist exam."

Netizens gushed over Liesl for supporting Musa in his studies:

@Emely20250269 said:

"She is a supportive wife, though."

@Morweng14 said:

"Congratulations to the good Dr, this is what one refers to as BLACK EXCELLENCE."

@Munkie_Lhalhaz said:

"Beautiful maan."

@TshireMo1 said:

"Beautiful."

@DrPullyM said:

"Well done!! It takes a lot of hard work."

Netizens say they would lose hope in marriage should the couple ever decide to divorce

A Twitter user @KingDon_za said he would lose hope in the concept of marriage and view it as a scam should Musa and Liesl divorce.

"If I hear that mans cheated I am never ever getting married bro that's when I will know marriage is a scam."

Some responded by saying people should not place their expectations on others.

@Thembisile_Q said:

"Marriage isn't a one-size-fits-all kinda thing. You gotta experience it for yourself."

@buhlebathabile said:

"Setting your personal standards through someone else is completely crazy."

@BasilCK_ said:

"One thing I noticed about Internet people is that they base their happiness & aspirations on Internet personalities, this is so detrimental. Peak loser energy."

@imjustathi said:

"Bro, when are y'all going to live life for yourselves? like find out for yourself, bruh, and be your own blueprint."

Musa and Liesl celebrate their engagement anniversary

In a previous report by Briefly News, Musa Mthombeni gushed over his wife Liesl Laurie as they celebrated their marriage anniversary earlier this year.

They got engaged two years ago after dating for a few months. Mzansi hailed them as 'couple goals' because of their growing love.

