Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie are overwhelmed by all the love and support the news of their engagement has brought them

Sharing their special moment on social media, Musa and Liesl never expected to receive Mzansi’s blessings and they are extremely grateful

Musa and Liesl thanked everyone for the support and fans took one more moment to congratulate them

Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie could not be more grateful for all the love and support they have received regarding their engagement. It really does add that extra high when everyone around you is happy for you.

Taking to social media not too long after their engagement went public, Musa and Liesl took the time to thank everyone for the messages of congratulations and for just making their moment that much more special.

Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie are feeling the love and took the time to thank everyone for supporting their engagement. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Being a celeb, the general public is not always accepting and happy for your happiness. So, getting Mzansi’s blessing really put the extra sparkle in Musa and Lisel’s moment.

“Words can’t describe how grateful we are to each any every person who has taken time out of their busy day to wish us well, repost, reply to a story and even bless us over the past few days.”

Musa humbled himself while ending off the post. Floating on his love bubble, Musa referred to himself as “A sweet, innocent, humble and ENGAGED young man from the Vaal.”

Fans took one last chance to wish Musa and Lisel on their engagement, making is crystal clear that they are a match made in Heaven. Bring on the wedding!

@thuli_says said:

“South Africa yonke is happy for you guys. Congratulations y'all.”

@khakhu_m showed the happy couple some love:

“We love you guys so much.”

@the_real_noxy_biyela wished them well:

“All the best to both of you.”

Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie and her hot new bae, Dr Musa Mthomebeni, announced their engagement, stirring up a wave of reactions from social media users.

Briefly News reported that even though the happy couple have not been dating long, one man has suggested a real man knows if he's going to marry a woman after only six months of dating.

Heading to his Twitter account, @Mxbeez had this to say:

"Dr Musa has really set the bar. Six months of dating is enough to put a ring on it, otherwise you're wasting her time."

The young man was clearly very passionate about the issue, encouraging Mzansi's men to get married or simply move on from a relationship that wasn't leading up to marriage.

