A young woman shared her discovery of factory outlet stores in Johannesburg, where shoppers can get designer brands at heavily discounted prices

The video shows multiple brand stores including Adidas, Levi's, and Shesha offering massive savings on clothing, shoes, and accessories at World Wear in Fairland Walk, Randburg

South Africans flooded the comments section expressing excitement about the bargain finds, with many asking for more details about specific stores and locations

A young woman shared a video showing where Joburg shoppers can get branded items at discounted prices. Images: @itsbabyness

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg woman has sent bargain hunters into a frenzy after revealing where to find quality brand names at jaw-dropping prices.

Content creator @itsbabyness shared a viral video on the 17th of June showing viewers around factory outlet stores where designer items are selling for a fraction of their usual cost.

The video was captioned:

"Factory outlets📍at World Wear, Fairland walk, Randburg | follow for more great bargains ✨", takes viewers on a shopping tour through various brand stores all offering incredible discounts.

The content creator showed the impressive deals available across different outlets, with Adidas leading the pack with discounts of up to 40% on most items. She highlighted an Adidas dress that dropped from R750 to R450, and trainers that went from R700 to just R280.

The tour continued through other popular brands, with Levi's jeans and Shesha footwear also offering significant markdowns. Tracksuit pants that were originally R1,197 were spotted for R420, while hoodies dropped from R1,700 to R1,119.

A Joburg content creator shared a video showing where people can shop for quality items for cheap. Images: @itsbabyness

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to bargain discovery

The video got over 14,000 reactions, 150 comments, and 7,000 shares, with South Africans sharing their own experiences and asking for more information.

@Pearl🤍🪐 gushed:

"I was gatekeeping this placeee, thanks a lot Rachel!😭😭"

@Kokayina noted:

"Naa, Fairlands walk factory shops are expensive."

@Hlabane Matt joked:

"Someone will still say they're expensive 🥴🤣"

@Ntonto ka Baba asked:

"Is there a Nike shop?"

@GINA Kuhlmann shared:

"My family and I do our December shopping there every year."

@Aloe-one added:

"Just not far from this shop, far left at the corner, there's Levi's factory shop, not too visible, though they have so many nice, stylish Levi's jeans at an affordable price 👌"

@movers commented:

"World-wear is no longer the same. Perfume company, Reebok and Levinson, have moved to Woodmead."

Smart shopping at factory outlets

According to Ramsey Solutions, outlet or factory stores can offer genuine savings, but shoppers need to be strategic. The key is to price-check items even while in physical stores, make a shopping list beforehand, and set a strict spending limit to avoid impulse purchases.

Factory outlets often overstock items or off-season merchandise from regular retail stores, which explains the dramatic price differences. However, some outlets may carry items made specifically for discount stores, so quality can vary.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

3 other stories of bargain-hunting discoveries

Briefly News recently reported on a Pretoria woman who found luxury homeware items at prices so unbelievable she had to triple-check the tags before buying.

recently reported on a Pretoria woman who found luxury homeware items at prices so unbelievable she had to triple-check the tags before buying. A South African woman's winter coat discovery at PEP had shoppers rushing to stores after seeing her stylish and affordable find.

Another content creator showed off her budget-friendly home décor finds that had Mzansi thanking her for revealing the hidden gem store.

Source: Briefly News