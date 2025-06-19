A viral TikTok video showing R900 slippers at Dischem sparked widespread disbelief in South Africa

South Africans are stunned following a viral TikTok video featuring surprisingly expensive R900 slippers at Dischem.

Dischem's pair of grey, fuzzy slippers baffled South Africans with their cost.

Mzansi is divided, all thanks to multiple pairs of grey slippers and a jaw-dropping price tag spotted at a Dischem store. A TikTok video, shared by user @tasteandtravelvee, has South Africans scratching their heads over the cost of R929.00 for a standard pair of fuzzy footwear.

The short yet impactful clip began by zooming in on a pair of soft-looking slippers and then dramatically panning to reveal the price tag. The contrast between the simple slippers and their cost immediately caught the attention of online users. As a result, the comments section of the video quickly transformed into a lively space filled with wild speculations and humorous assumptions.

Rising cost of living in South Africa

This viral moment, while undeniably amusing, also highlighted a deeper and more pressing national conversation about the escalating cost of living and affordability in South Africa. For many social media users, the R900 slippers are considered affordable, but some expressed that they are not the target market. Additionally, despite the cost, some questioned whether the quality of the slippers justifies the price. The post resonated deeply with the daily struggles against inflation and the strain on household budgets.

Dischem's R900 slippers left Mzansi scratching their heads.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Tyler.8080 wrote:

"I once bought them for my mother-in-law, I regret."

Rash De Oliveira wrote:

"Might as well buy the sheep itself."

Nozipho Zwane added:

"Izinto ezizoshishwa iheater lezi aze adura bo ayazingenela ezinyaweni."

LR said:

"I have them, they are very warm. I bought mine in 2022."

ginger@kzn🇿🇦 said:

"I ordered from Tem,u hopefully it won't look like this."

Thabile7518 said:

"Absolutely not, I am not even on the radar."

teejay wrote:

"I'm sure they are from Iceland."

Nelisiwe asked:

"Yoh, never yini sekuse Spitz?"

Lindy Mhlophe said:

"Mabayeke."

Mak joked:

"Manyanyatha."

Thick Madame said:

"Haibo, maybe it’s a big mistake yazi."

Pebetsi wrote:

"Even last year it was this price."

Barbara highlighted:

"They are strong, warm and comfortable.The last time I bought them, they were R60,0 and that was in the late 90s."

It’sMadam added:

"Munkie, these are definitely for us with cold feet."

Tebogo said:

"My aunt bought me a pair three weeks ago, they are so warm, and I am super grateful."

Watch the TikTok video below:

