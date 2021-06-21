Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest is living his best life and flaunted a pinky ring, which he says is worth a GTI

At a recent party, Cassper let his fans know that they should believe the hype about him because he's living really soft

The rapper wants to be a billionaire and he's almost there, judging by the luxurious posts he's been making lately

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest may be a resident groover in the Amapiano genre but the rapper still flexes the old hip-hop way. This time, he reminded people that he was steady chilling and said the jewellery on his hand could buy one of them a VW Gold GTI and then some.

The rapper took to Instagram Stories to share moments from his Monday, which he spent chilling with a friend at the popular Mogudu Monday at club Ayepyep in Cape Town.

Cassper Nyovest is giving his fans the taste of the soft life with his expensive ring. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper greets one of his friends on camera in one of his videos by extending his hand adorned with diamond-encrusted accessories (a ring and a watch). He then says that his pinky ring is worth a whole GTI and people should Google it if they don't believe the hype.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Cassper wants to be a billionaire and he's well on his way

The rapper, who aspires to be a billionaire in the near future, has never been shy about flaunting his hard-earned wealth.

Cassper makes sure the world knows what he has, from his massive mansion to his expensive luxury vehicles to his expensive jewellery, because he proudly proclaims that they are the rewards of his hard work.

Cassper Nyovest lives the soft life and loves it

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest showed off his stunning neighbourhood and gave soft life vibes. Cassper Nyovest claimed that he grew up being woken up by the loud sound of taxis, but now he is woken up by the sound of horses.

He shares this in a video as he walks around his home and shows off some of the horses on the estate. Cassper took to social media to share that he's taking a walk around his neighbourhood and captioned the post:

"Taking a walk around my neighbourhood. Work hard bafethu. Soft life."

The man continues to live soft and basks in the life of luxury. Nobody really knows where Casper lives sure but according to some reports, his mansion is valued at R10 million.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za