Yhu: Emtee's Car Set to Be Repossessed by Creditors for Missing Payments

Mzansi musician Emtee's car is set to be repossessed after he failed to keep up with the payments he needed to make

According to reports, the rapper is behind on payments for his Ford Ranger that he purchased back in 2018

Emtee insists that this is not true and somebody is out to get him, however, it appears that he owers almost R200k for the car

Emtee is facing a little bit of trouble as reports suggest that his assets are set to be repossessed. The rapper has said before that he thinks that someone is out to get him and now it seems as though his biggest nightmare is coming to life.

The rapper is currently battling FFS Finance SA after it was revealed in court documents that he owes a significant sum of money for his car.

According to City Press, the iThemba hitmaker paid R476 590 for his double-cab Ford Ranger in February 2018. However, he had already missed one payment in just three months.

Emtee owes almost R200 000 for his Ford Ranger

ZAlebs stated that according to court documents filed in the Johannesburg High Court, the agreement called for him to pay R9 417 over 72 months, but he has missed nearly 20 instalments since purchasing the car.

As a result, Emtee now owes R194 378 in arrears to his creditors. Furthermore, the financial services company with which he made the agreement is attempting to cancel the contract and repossess the car.

When the publication contacted the rapper for comment, he flatly denied the claims of a court case or that he was about to lose his car.

