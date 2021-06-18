Malusi Gigaba said in his testimony at the State Capture Inquiry that Norma Mngoma has a habit of lying and changes her story often

Gigaba claims he learned in 2020 that his soon-to-be ex-wife Norma Mgnoma was involved in a plot to have him killed

Gigaba challenged Mgnoma to give evidence with regard to his involvement with the Gupta family

Malusi Gigaba and Norma Mngoma continue to battle it out at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, coming out with strong allegations of a murder plot by Norma Mgnoma.

On Thursday evening, 18 June, Gigaba testified that he had approached the Minister of Police for advice after receiving an SMS about the plot to kill him, as reported by News24.

Former Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba testified that Norma Mngoma is the mastermind behind a plot to have him killed. Images: Felix Dlangamandla, Sharon Seretlo / Getty Images

The Minister of Police told Gigaba that the Hawks would contact him. A Captain Mavuso was then assigned to his case, who then took his statement.

When asked by evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburgh about when he had made his statement, Gigaba said he could not remember “but it was in the first half of the year” in 2020, according to IOL.

Gigaba added that he had however contacted Captain Mavuso when Mngoma damaged a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon that belonged to his friend.

"When this domestic thing happened by the same person, the fury, the anger with which it happened if you saw that car and how it was damaged, you could see that this person was extremely angry when she did this. The damages to the car cost half-a-million rand to fix," he said, as quoted by News24.

In efforts to distance himself from the Gupta family, Gigaba stated that his estranged wife Norma Mngoma is a “pathological liar”.

According to TimesLive the former minister wants to be viewed as “an honest man of integrity” and denies everything Mgnoma has said about his involvement with the Gupta family.

“Ms Mngoma lies, pathologically, she makes a habit of lying, she says some things today, she denies them tomorrow or even on the same day.”

Gigaba has challenged Norma Mngoma to present evidence to the commission with regards to her allegations against him.

