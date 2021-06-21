Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza is in a bit of legal trouble after an altercation that took place at a petrol station recently

His fiancée Mandy Hlongwane was also involved and the cashier at the store ended up being hit in the face and injured

A case has been opened against the couple and another woman who was there with them for assault and crimen injura

Mzansi actor Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza has become embroiled in yet another scandal. This time, it involves physical violence and not his usual party antics.

After an altercation at a petrol station last week, it is reported that the Kings of Joburg actor had a legal complaint made against him and two ladies, one of whom is believed to be his fiancée Mandy Hlongwane, according to a report by ZAlebs.

According to Sunday World, a woman working as a cashier at a Gauteng petrol station has sought police protection after being hit in the face with a scanner during an altercation with Khoza and two ladies he was with.

Cashier refuses to assist, things get out of hand

According to a witness to the incident, the actor and two women arrived at the station and went into the store to purchase a bouquet of flowers. The drama began when the cashier assisting the actor requested that he pack his own flowers because she needed to attend to other customers.

According to the source, Khoza was dissatisfied with these instructions and told the cashier to pack the flowers for him because it was her job. Before the cashier knew it, one of the women slapped her in the face with the scanner and she was injured in the process.

Her colleagues then took her to the Midrand Police Station to open a case of crimen injuria against Khoza and an assault case against the woman who hit her while she was allegedly bleeding.

SK Khoza denies that anyone was assaulted, claims innocence

On Twitter, SK insists that he and Mandy didn't assault anyone.

