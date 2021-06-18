Yoh: Pearl Thusi Says ‘Nope’ to Ever Working at Metro FM

Pearl Thusi has made ti clear that she would rather be six feet under, than work at Metro FM

When a fan said that they wished the actress was a presenter on the radio station, Pearl Thusi issued a firm 'no'

This likely comes after the controversy that erupted after industry peer Pearl Modiadie accused the station manager of harassing her

Metro FM is currently covered by a cloud of controversy after Pearl Modiadie made claims that she was sexually harassed while working there. Now Pearl Thusi has made it clear that she has no intentions of ever working there.

When a fan posted that Pearl Thusi and Phat Joe would make great presenters on the show, Thusi delivered a very firm no.

The media personality said that she would rather die than work there.

Many social media users commented that the statement made it clear that the reports about a toxic work environment were not false.

Thusi did not comment further on the matter and left many to wonder exactly why she felt so strongly about this issue.

Pearl Modiadie accuses former manager of harassment

Briefly News reported that Pearl Modiadie left Mzansi in complete shock when she revealed that she was a victim of sexual harassment at her former job on Metro FM.

“I kept quiet for too long until media picked it up and never have I been grateful for that because it finally gave me the courage to speak out about the sexual harassment I was was subjected to at Metro FM.”

Modiadie, whose five-year contract was not renewed, had complained to the then station manager about inappropriate comments that her manager was making about her.

In email exchanges seen by the publication, Pearl’s male manager made sexual innuendos about the media personality. Responding to the inappropriate language, Modiadie said:

“I don’t find the response funny at all. This is highly inappropriate. I’m asking about a job that I’ve been booked for by the station and you are taking it in a completely different direction. This is not the first time you’ve made such comments where I’m concerned and I will not take it any more.”

The manager reportedly apologised but continued to harass Modiadie. Speaking to the publication, she listed several other similar incidents where he made inappropriate comments about her body.

According to Modiadie, the last sexual remark he made was in an e-mail that other staff members were copied in. She responded that it made her feel uncomfortable and that she was tired of the sexual harassment.

