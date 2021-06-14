Haibo: Pearl Modiadie opens up about sexual harassment at major radio station

South African media personality Pearl Modiadie has opened up about experiencing sexual harassment at work

The local celebrity detailed disturbing experiences she endured under her male manager while working at the radio station

When confronted with the allegations, the SABC denied knowledge of these events

Pearl Modiadie left Mzansi in complete shock when she revealed that she was a victim of sexual harassment at her former job on Metro FM.

The story was broken by the Sunday World and Pearl took to social media to confirm the story.

“I kept quiet for too long until media picked it up and never have I been grateful for that because it finally gave me the courage to speak out about the sexual harassment I was was subjected to at Metro FM.”

Modiadie, whose five-year contract was not renewed, had complained to the then station manager about inappropriate comments that her manager was making about her.

In email exchanges seen by the publication, Pearl’s male manager made sexual innuendos about the media personality.

Responding to the inappropriate language, Modiadie said:

“I don’t find the response funny at all. This is highly inappropriate. I’m asking about a job that I’ve been booked for by the station and you are taking it in a completely different direction. This is not the first time you’ve made such comments where I’m concerned and I will not take it any more.”

The manager reportedly apologised but continued to harass Modiadie. Speaking to the publication, she listed several other similar incidents where he made inappropriate comments about her body.

According to Modiadie, the last sexual remark he made was in an e-mail that other staff members were copied in. She responded that it made her feel uncomfortable and that she was tired of the sexual harassment.

“He then apologised on e-mail and came down to the studio to apologise in person. I was visibly upset and in tears! Even the celebrity guest who was present for his studio interview saw all of this. I felt violated and couldn’t even show up for work the next day.”

The SABC has denied knowing anything about these incidents.

Pearl Modiadie announces sudden exit from Metro FM

South African radio and TV presenter Pearl Modiadie and her saucy co-host Thomas Msengana recently officially said goodbye to Metro FM.

Having hosted the lunchtime show 'Lunch with Thomas & Pearl' on weekdays from 12pm to 3pm on Metro FM for some time now, it was a sad one for many that the two were calling it quits.

Pearl made the announcement on social media, letting her fans know that 31 March would be their very last show.

“Wednesday the 31st is my last Metro FM broadcast.”

