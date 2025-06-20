Billboard staff picked a list of the 75 greatest R&B artists of all time, which was topped by Stevie Wonder

Prince Kaybee reacted to the list after seeing where disgraced musician R. Kelly was placed

Several netizens backed Prince Kaybee, while others rejected his sentiments and listed musicians better than R. Kelly

Prince Kaybee lauded R. Kelly after Billboard ranked the best R&B artists of all time. Image: Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images, princekaybee_sa/Instagram

Source: UGC

Award-winning DJ and producer Prince Kaybee caused a buzz when he gave disgraced United States R&B musician R. Kelly his flowers. This was after Billboard's staff listed the 75 best R&B artists of all time in celebration of Black Music Month.

Prince Kaybee lauds R. Kelly despite Billboard's ranking

While Billboard staff crowned Stevie Wonder as the best R&B artist of all time, Prince Kaybee begged to differ.

Taking to his verified X account on Friday 20 June 2025, the Children of the South producer lauded imprisoned singer and song writer R. Kelly as the best R&B musician of all time. While Billboard staff placed R. Kelly at number 9 on the 75 best R&B artists of all time, Prince Kaybee passionately declared that the Trapped in the Closet musician might have his faults but he’s definitely the best the genre has ever seen.

“I know he is f'ed up but there is NO ONE, “dead or alive” that’s going to be a better R&B songwriter or singer than R. Kelly.”

Netizens weigh in on Prince Kaybee's R. Kelly comment

In the comments, several netizens remarked how Prince Kaybee has always been an R. Kelly fan and shared instances where he has displayed his love for the incarcerated musician. Others disagreed with Prince Kaybee and called for R. Kelly’s music to be banned, while some suggested musicians whom they thought were better than Kelly.

Here are some of the comments:

@Njungching shared:

“I remember watching your set in some festival on YT where you ingeniously transitioned from ‘Wajellwa’ to ‘Ignition’ 🔥🔥”

@Fulufhelo_09 declared:

“It doesn’t matter. I’ve gone without his music since he was convicted and it’s ok really. His music should be banned.”

@mukuru101010 agreed:

“Despite his rape conviction R Kelly remains the best male vocalist ever and yes, I LISTEN TO R KELLY’S MUSIC. I despise R Kelly the convicted rapist but I love R Kelly the singer and no liberal idiots will ever make me feel bad about it, EVER.”

@Moeletsi_Lets argued:

“The man is a brilliant RnB artist, but he’s not a better SINGER than Beyoncé, Brian McKnight, Music Soulchild, Maxwell, Miss Lauryn Hill, India Arie, Jasmine Sullivan, H.E.R, Tank, Anthony Hamilton, Boyz2Men, Madison Ryan Ward, Tyrese, Mariah Carey, Mackenzie Thomas, etc”

Prince Kaybee gave R. Kelly his flowers after Billboard ranking. Image: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images, princekaybee_sa/Instagram

Source: UGC

Prince Kaybee slams Ralf Gum on social media

Meanwhile, Prince Kaybee didn't sing praises when he was asked a question regarding a fellow musician.

Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee had some choice words for fellow musician Ralf Gum.

Prince Kaybee used explicit language after an online user asked if he would collaborate with Ralf Gum should an opportunity present itself.

Shortly after the Club Controlla hitmaker slammed the musical artist on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and others also suspected that Prince Kaybee was beefing with Ralf Gum over a song.

Source: Briefly News