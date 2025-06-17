South African music producer Prince Kaybee recently slammed Ralf Gum on social media

This came after an online user asked if the Charlotte hitmaker would collaborate with Ralf Gum should an opportunity show itself

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what Prince Kaybee had said

Prince Kaybee slammed Ralf Gum on social media. Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bathong, there's drama once again between Ralf Gum and Prince Kaybee on social media. The Charlotte hitmaker didn't hold back when it came to responding to a question regarding the musical artist on social media.

An online user had earlier asked Prince Kaybee if he would collaborate with the Take Me To My Love hitmaker, should an opportunity present itself. However, in response to that question, Prince Kaybee instead blasted the 54-year-old star, using the F-word, which left many netizens stunned by his response.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Prince Kaybee blasting Ralf Gum

Shortly after the star blasted the musical artist on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and others also suspected that Prince Kaybee is beefing with Ralf Gum after he refused to permit Prince Kaybee to remix his classic song, Take Me To My Love.

Here are some of the comments below:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"My Goat hasn’t healed."

@olwethumtati questioned:

"Bathong what, you guys are beefing?"

@Tsushi_TT wrote:

"I thought you were struggling with memory, you didn't forget him."

@handleyechamp asked:

"Lol just because he didn’t want you to remix his classic? Come on."

@AndyRoc_SA commented:

"Is it because he didn't want you to remix his song?"

@MsolwaZN mentioned:

"All this because he didn’t allow you to remake/remix his song?, come on bro!"

@orlatara responded:

"Don't be an emotional man simply because he said leave his song unremixed. Or perhaps you already have the remix chilling in your fruity loops, collecting dust, unreleased."

Netizens are stunned by Prince Kaybee beefing with Ralf Gum. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Ralf Gum sheds light on why he denied Prince Kaybee permission to remix song

While it seems that Prince Kaybee is beefing with the musical artist, Ralf Gum, in October 2023, had explained his reason behind denying the DJ remixing one of his classics with Briefly News.

While Ralf Gum noted that he intended no offence with his comments, he emphasised the significance of preserving music in its original form, particularly classic tracks like Take Me To My Love featuring Monique Bingham.

He stated, "I think that too often these days, producers want to take the shortcut of using a popular vocal and creating their own version. This often results in bootlegs, and the song's owner or master owner doesn't benefit at all, frequently losing income because a competing version now exists."

Prince Kaybee divides the internet with opinion on shoes

In a previous report from Briefly News, Prince Kaybee shared his opinion on the number of shoes a person should own. The Wajelwa hitmaker stated that there is no need for individuals to have more than four pairs.

This declaration sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some supporting his view and others emphasising the freedom to collect as many shoes as one desires, particularly in the case of sneakers.

Source: Briefly News