South African rapper Rouge recently reacted to K.O and Emtee's new song, Thokoza

The rapper shared how curious she was to hear the song that the SETE hitmaker featured Emtee on

K.O also shared with Briefly News the story behind his new album, Pharacity, that was released on Friday, 13 June 2025

Rouge reacted to Emtee and K.O's new song. Image: mrcashtime/emteehustla/rapper_rouge

Source: Instagram

South African talented rapper, Rouge, recently hogged headlines on social media with what she had said about Emtee's feature on K.O's new songThokoza.

As K.O. dropped his long-anticipated album, Pharacity, on Friday, 13 June 2025, the star, who celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary in December 2024, had something to say about one of the songs of the SETE hitmaker's album, on which he featured Emtee.

Rouge had said that she was curious about how the song sounds, on which the Pearl Thusi hitmaker is on.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Rouge's remark about Thokoza

Shortly after Rouge made the remark about the new song, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Danieldacat said:

"I've been longing for K.O × EMTEE collab. Now with Naledi Aphiwe and 25K on top? That's something else, bruh."

@The_RealMkayy wrote:

"I just hope the album is good."

@Abriyano_Ac responded:

"This collabo might blow our ears off."

@Mashiane96 replied:

"Emtee is a beast...He never disappoints, it's gonna be like how he pulled up on popular."

@Thabangwrldwide commented:

"Like we all asking ourselves what is going there."

@tebatso_makoea mentioned:

"The song is soo fresh everyone understood the assignment."

Speaking about the new album, Pharacity, K.O shared with Briefly News the story behind his latest project.

He said:

"The word ‘Phara’ has long carried street weight—often linked to outcasts and survivors. But I’m here to flip that narrative. A Phara isn’t just someone who gets by; it’s someone who rises, builds, and dreams despite the odds."

He further mentioned:

"Phara City is our reality—the scars we carry, the victories we earn, the hope we hold onto. A Phara is anyone who refuses to fold, regardless of background or circumstance. That spirit lives in every street, in every story. That spirit lives in this album."

K.O drops song with AKA

As the conversation about K.O and Emtee's new song ensued on social media, the SETE hitmaker announced in October 2024 that the moment everyone had been waiting for had arrived.

As he celebrated the 10th anniversary of Run Jozi, he dropped the song he made with the late AKA.

The rappers' collaborations have not only solidified their place in South African rap history with their incredible lyrical skills but also showcased their undeniable chemistry, and their latest offering is no different.

Rouge on how many men she's been with

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the One By One rapper Rouge, real name Deko Barbara-Jessica Wedi, claimed that she has only been with one person her entire dating life.

The star wedded Macmillan 'Ginger Mac' Mabaleka in 2023, and they have dated for quite some time. Rouge shared on X (formerly Twitter) that she never dated or hooked up with anybody besides Ginger Mac. This is all thanks to her parents.

