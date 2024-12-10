Rouge Celebrates 1 Year Wedding Anniversary With Husband Macmillan Mabaleka With Throwback Video
- Rouge and her husband, Macmillan Mabaleka, celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a heartfelt throwback video from their traditional wedding
- The rapper shared the video on Instagram, highlighting her African heritage and expressing joy over the milestone
- Fans and industry peers flooded the post with warm anniversary wishes, praising the couple’s beautiful union
Popular rapper Rouge and her husband, Macmillan Mabaleka, recently marked a major milestone in their marriage. The star shared a sweet throwback video to celebrate their anniversary
Rouge and Macmillan Mabaleka celebrate anniversary
Halala! It's been a year since Rouge and Macmillan Mabaleka tied the knot. The famous musician headed to social media to celebrate the special milestone.
Taking to her Instagram page, Rouge shared a video from their stunning traditional wedding. She also celebrated her African heritage. The post read:
"This happened 365 days ago. ( btw being African is such a flex!) #weddinganniversary"
Fans congratulate Rouge on her anniversary
Fans and industry colleagues congratulated Rouge and Macmillan on their milestone. Many wished the sweet couple well.
@zenandemfenyana said:
"Oh my 🥹❤️ Happy one year anniversary guys! 🥂🍾🎉🎊"
@mariechanl commented:
"Happy anniversary, my friends!! Beautiful, Wonderful wedding & traditions to be part of ❤️"
@zaka_dee wrote:
"Happy Anniversary ❤️❤️❤️ May God keep blessing your marriage 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
@bkzet_ added:
"Oh my Gee, Happy anniversary, we share the same anniversary 🙌🙌🙌"
@femmegynae said:
"I’ll do this all over again tomorrow ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ What a gorgeous union 😍🥰God bless you."
@irat3rodney_ added:
"It’s crazy how this feels like yesterday🤞🏽🤩😍 congratulations on your Anniversary guys 👏🏽☺️🙏🏽🎉🎉🎉"
@courtnae_paul commented:
"Time has flown! Thee most beautiful day, congratulations you two ♥️"
Kgomotso Christopher and her husband celebrate 20 years of marriage
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Christophers recently celebrated two decades of marriage. They met at the University of Cape Town, and in 2004, they committed to spending the rest of their lives together.
"That's so sweet": Woman surprises grandmother with KFC meal after 2 years apart, video melts hearts
Former Generations: The Legacy actress Kgomotso Christopher and her husband, Calvin Christopher, have two beautiful children, Lesika Leatile Christopher and Lehakwe Larona Christopher. The latter starred on ETV's flagship soapie, Scandal, as the young Yvonne, a character portrayed by her real-life mother, Kgomotso.
