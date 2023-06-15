Macmillan Mabaleka spoke about his marriage proposal to rapper Rouge and how he was panicky

The couple got engaged straight after getting baptised over the weekend, and in a recent interview, Macmillan spoke about it in detail

Rouge shared that she thought the 10th would be the day she got baptised; little did she know her best friend would pop the question

It was a glorious double celebration for Rouge and her fiancé Macmillan Mabaleka on 10 June.

The rapper thought she would only celebrate getting baptised; little did she know that Macmillan had other plans in mind.

Macmillan was a bit nervous about proposing to Rouge

According to TshisaLIVE, Macmillan was a guest on 5 Drive, where he spoke about the proposal and breathed a huge sigh of relief that Rouge said yes.

Macmillan said he had prepared a speech, but after the earthquake in Johannesburg, he got nervous and started babbling.

“I had a speech and everything, but that went out the window. I just went on like a babbling fool. I'm just glad she said yes, and it was in front of the family.”

When Macmillan and Rouge plan on walking down the aisle

The couple have been together for nine years and recently got engaged. For Macmillan, he does not want to make Rouge his fiancé for a very long time.

“It's been a nine-year relationship, I don't want to make her a fiancée for too long, so we will keep you posted.”

Rouge shares a clip of the special moment

Rouge shared a clip of the special moment with her followers on social media, and many congratulated her.

@ammarabrown said:

"Omg I’m literally crying. Amen and Amen!! Calling you now!"

@candicemodiselle said:

"Am I crying? AM I CRYING? To God be the glory, worthy of all honour and praise!! I’m so happy for you guys!! Congratulations!!"

@robot_boii said:

"Congratulations Guys!!!"

@mscosmosa said:

"Yaaaayyy!!!! I’m so happy for you both congratulations Barbs & Mac. May your union be blessed by God."

@blackmomchronicles_sa said:

"Baptised and engaged! What incredible blessings are these??? Congratulations y’all. For everything. God bless you abundantly like He already has. Sending love."

