A woman made a TikTok video to prove that she came home to see that one of her possessions was damaged

The lady showed that her TV looked completely different from when she last saw it due to severe damage

The woman wrote a caption to express that hat she thought her housekeeper was the one at fault

A creator on TikTok was upset when she saw that one of her properties was damaged. The lady posted a video expressing her frustration.

A TikTok video of a woman who was upset that her TV was damaged was quick to blame her domestic worker, and people argued with her. Image: @tumi_tala

The TikTokker's complaints were relatable to some, as she got over 6,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments, and most were divided about whether or not she was right for immediately casting blame on her helper.

TikTok video of woman's severely damaged TV gets 200k views

@tumi_tala posted a video showing that he came home to see that her flat screen had a dark streak on it. In the caption of the clip, she blamed her helper. Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok users discuss whether it's fair to assume helper's guilt

People are always willing to chime in when someone experiences some misfortune. A debate ensued as people thought she was too quick to blame the helper.

It’s me your opp wrote:

"That’s not power surge but it was slammed with something."

SueYou commented:

"Mine broke all my plates and bowls, she just said 'the floor was wet and I fell', didn’t even apologize, instead I told her sorry for falling."

PL Cele said:

"I let a nanny go for a broken washing machine, not because she broke it but for lying and having a rotten attitude when I asked her."

MsP argued:

"Hope she is not taking a fall for what she didn’t do. Power surge did that to mine and I have since learned to plug out electric appliances."

Lungile Mabuza defended the housekeeper:

"It can be loadshedding it has happened to me yazi."

memgezi added

"Madam is adamant she did it, even if there are many people who faced such, must be hard working having such an employer."

Thabsie43 agreed:

"Loadshedding, dear power surge."

