A football gaming account user took to social media to share a post by a man who shared how his bae tried to curb his gaming obsession

The post shows an image of two screens displaying a game as well as a broken laptop said to be smashed by the lady

The man’s caption revealed that was still able to play his game from the TV and online users were left impressed and amused

One lady who was fed up with her man’s obsession with gaming went to extreme lengths to get his attention.

Twitter account @nocontextfm1 posted a screenshot from the man in question, identified as Tony, who shared an image of two screens showing a football game as well as a broken laptop after his missis smashed it out of frustration.

Peeps were amused about a man's dedication to his football gaming. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Tony captioned the post:

“My missis smashed my laptop cos she thought I was on FM too much, it still works hooked up to the TV,” along with laughing face emojis.

The gaming enthusiast clearly had a will and made a way to continue enjoying his hobby. Cyber citizens responded to the post with banter and funny comments to the tweet:

@EnnisBhoy reacted:

“Child's play. Back in '97 my dad used to take the power cord for the PC to work with him so I wouldn't bunk off school and play CM. Little did he know that the power cord for the kettle was the perfect substitute.”

@reeceoakes05 wrote:

“Not buying this, he definitely lost the champions league final in the last minute.”

@walid_shaba replied:

“Kai baba and the guy no give up. Efficiency.”

@Irish_Unionist2 commented:

“If my missis did that she would have her suitcase packed up by me.”

@Gantage said:

“This is a red flag. I’d be out of that.”

