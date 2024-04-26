Thulani Mngomezulu, the defence lawyer representing one of the five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa allegedly received threats

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng addressed the court on 26 April and said Mngomezulu felt that his life was under threat

He added that Mngomezulu sent him a message that he received unwanted visitors at his home earlier this week

Judge Mokgoatlheng was displeased that Thulani Mngomezulu was not in court. Images: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images

PRETORIA – One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa trial claimed that his life was under threat. He also did not appear in court, and the judge was unhappy about his absence.

Mngomezulu's life allegedly threatened

According to SowetanLIVE, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu did not attend the Pretoria High Court, where Meyiwa's trial was held. Mngomezulu had previously mentioned that two suspicious people allegedly visited his house. He was certain they wanted to harm or kill him. Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng revealed that he received the message from Mngomezulu.

In tweets posted by @ChriseldaLewis, Advocate Mshololo informed the court that Mngomezulu was not feeling well and that she would be standing in his place. Mokgoathleng was angry that he had not been informed of the counsel's absence.

"When I said some advocates don't respect judges, this is what I was saying. He knows the procedure inerims of cross-examination."

View the tweets here:

What you need to know about the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Senzo Meyiwa's trial started in 2021 after the five men accused of killing him made their first court appearance

Brigadier Bongani Gininda revealed in an affidavit that the alleged killers had links to singer Kelly Khumalo

A data analyst also revealed that at some point before and after the incident, the five accused were in contact with each other

South Africans question Mngomezulu's absence

Netizens were suspicious of Mngomezulu's absence.

Thuli Mashaba said:

"These lawyers also contribute to wasting time, especially Mngomezulu. He's always got issues."

Sammy Tlhapi said:

"Mngomezuli won't finish this trial."

Billions4Her2 asked:

"Did the spooks spook him that much? Or is it his way of escaping?"

Makgama Langa said;

"As predicted by someone yesterday."

Dumisani Xhakaza said:

"Seems like Mr Mngomezulu is now planting fruit trees in his garden."

Mngomezulu claims Longwe Thwala was drunk on the day of the incident

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Mngomezulu previously claimed Longwe Thwala was drunk the night Senzo Meyiwa died.

Mngomezulu also claimed that Longwe's gun fired three shots. One hit and killed Senzo, the other hit the floor and ricocheted, hurting Zandile Khumalo, and the third hit Longwe in the foot.

