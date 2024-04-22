The Senzo Meyiwa trial revealed that music producer Chicco Thwala's son, Longwe, was under the influence on the day Meyiwa died

He was also in possession of a gun, and the advocate revealed that three shots were fired and one of them killed Meyiwa

South Africans do not believe the advocate and slammed him, accusing him of fabricating conspiracy theories

Mzansi is wary of the claims advocate Thulani Mngomezulu made about how Senzo Meyiwa died. Images: Luke Walker/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Sergio Mendoza Hochmann

PRETORIA – The Pretoria High Court heard another stunning revelation during murdered football player Senzo Meyiwa's trial. Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu claimed that not only was Longwe Thwala drunk, but he also had a gun that fired three shots on that fateful night.

Advocate claims Longwe fired a gun

According to a video @newsroom405 posted, Mngomezulu claimed Thwala was drunk and had a .38 special revolver in his possession. He added that his witnesses revealed that the gun fired three shots. Senzo was shot dead, Longwe shot himself in the ankle, and the third shot hit the floor, injuring Zandi in the process.

What you need to know about the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Senzo Meyiwa's trial began in 2021 when five men accused of murdering him appeared in court

During the court proceedings, Brigadier Bongani Gininda revealed that an affidavit linked the alleged killers to Kelly Khumalo

A trial-within-a-trial was held after the suspects claimed they were forced to confess, and Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled that their confessions were valid.

South Africans were incredulous

After listening to Mngomezulu's claims, netizens poked holes in the theory.

Xuffler said:

"They've been singing that song and no arrests have been made."

Exposed asked:

"How did we go from Kelly Khumalo paying people to kill Senzo to Longwe being the one with a gun? Why are we hearing 'witnesses were involved' when no one witnessed anything?"

DefenceAdvocate said:

"This one did not prepare, so he came with his conspiracy theories instead of cross-examining the witness. Mngomezulu is shameless."

Elvis Malakoane said:

"This case is going in different directions with new episodes and characters. You'd swear the shooting incident took place a week ago."

MokoneM said:

"It still doesn't explain why Kelly was in contact with the accused."

